Feed Phytogenics Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2020-2025

The global Feed Phytogenics market was valued at USD 548.1million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1007.7millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Phytogenics are additives derived from herbs and spices that increase the palatability of animal feed. With animal feed industry witnessing a revolution in terms of new products being introduced the demand for such chemicals is increasing rapidly. Europe is expected to be the highest consumer owing to ban on in feed antibiotics.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Product innovation in animal feed industry

1.2 Rising demand for livestock products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rise in prices of feed ingredients

2.2 Complex composition of phytogenic products

Market Segmentation:

The global Feed Phytogenicsmarket is segmented on the livestock, type, function, and region.

1. By Livestock:

1.1 Swine

1.2 Poultry

1.3 Ruminants

1.4 Equine

1.5 Aquatic Animals

1.6 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Spices and Herbs

2.2 Essential Oils

2.3 Oleoresins

2.4 Others

3. By Function:

3.1 Performance enhancers

3.2 Palatability enhancers

3.3 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cargill

2. Phytosynthese

3. EI Du Pont De Nemours

4. A&A Pharmachem Inc.

5. Kemin Industries

6. Pancosma SA

7. Biomin Holding GmbH

8. PhytobioticsFutterzusatztoffe GmbH

9. Dostofarm GmbH

10. DelaconBiotechnik GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Feed Phytogenics Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

