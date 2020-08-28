Floating Solar Panels Market 2020-2026

Floating solar panels are also referred as floating solar farms or floating solar arrays, referring to an array of photovoltaic (PV) panels on a structure that floats on a water body typically a lake or a reservoir. A floating solar panel system built on water conserves land space increases the overall efficiency of the solar panel, and provides several environmental benefits, including reduced evaporation of water.

Our market research analysts have predicted that based on products, the stationary solar panels segment will account for the maximum share of the floating solar panels market throughout the next few years.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC was the major contributor to the market. Though the region will experience a reduction in its market shares in the coming years, it will continue to account for the major shares of the floating solar panels market till.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Floating Solar Panels market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Floating Solar Panels industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – GEITS, SPG Solar,

Kyocera,

Japan Mega Solar Power

Suntech Power

Trina Solar

Yingli Solar and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Floating Solar Panels.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Floating Solar Panels is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Floating Solar Panels Market is segmented into Solar-tracking floating solar panels, Stationary floating solar panels and other

Based on Application, the Floating Solar Panels Market is segmented into Off-shore floating solar panels, On-shore floating panels, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Floating Solar Panels in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Floating Solar Panels Market Manufacturers

Floating Solar Panels Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Floating Solar Panels Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Floating Solar Panels Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Floating Solar Panels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Floating Solar Panels Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Floating Solar Panels Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Floating Solar Panels, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Floating Solar Panels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Floating Solar Panels Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Floating Solar Panels Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Floating Solar Panels Players (Opinion Leaders)

….

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 GEITS

8.1.1 GEITS Corporation Information

8.1.2 GEITS Overview

8.1.3 GEITS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 GEITS Product Description

8.1.5 GEITS Related Developments

8.2 SPG Solar

8.2.1 SPG Solar Corporation Information

8.2.2 SPG Solar Overview

8.2.3 SPG Solar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 SPG Solar Product Description

8.2.5 SPG Solar Related Developments

8.3 Kyocera

8.3.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

8.3.2 Kyocera Overview

8.3.3 Kyocera Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Kyocera Product Description

8.3.5 Kyocera Related Developments

8.4 Japan Mega Solar Power

8.4.1 Japan Mega Solar Power Corporation Information

8.4.2 Japan Mega Solar Power Overview

8.4.3 Japan Mega Solar Power Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Japan Mega Solar Power Product Description

8.4.5 Japan Mega Solar Power Related Developments

Continued…

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

