Folder Gluer Machine Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

The application of the folder gluer machine is the final process of the packing box in the packaging and printing industry. The process involves folding and sticking printed, die-forming cardboard. Folder Gluer Machine instead of manual gluing, reducing labor costs and improving efficiency.

BOBST

Duran Machinery

VEGA

Gaoke Machinery Co., Ltd

Yancheng Hongjing Machinery

BW Papersystems

Wenzhou GaoTian Packaging Machinery Co.,Ltd

Gietz AG

Masterwork Machinery

Shanghai Eternal Machinery

Sipack

Lamina System AB

Wenzhou Youtian Packing Machinery

YAWA

Wenzhou Zhantian Packing Machinery

Wenzhou Hetian Machinery

On the basis of region, Europe is the largest market segment of Folder Gluer Machine, with a consumption market share nearly 28.92% in 2016, followed by China, which has great market potential in the future. Folder Gluer Machine used in industry including Health Care, Food & Beverage, Electronics, Consumer Goods, etc. Report data showed that 28.62% of the Folder Gluer Machine market demand in Food & Beverage in 2016. Currently, there are still hand-glued boxes on the market, especially in developing countries, such as China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. What is more, these regions consume large amounts of packaging box each year. Therefore, we predict that these regions will have huge market potential in the future. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product's types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly and positive attitude of the government, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Health Care

Food & Beverage

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Straight Line Type

Crash-lock Bottom Type