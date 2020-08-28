Footwear Market 2020-2026

Footwear is increasingly gaining popularity as a fashion accessory among consumers worldwide. The increasing role of footwear as a precursor to new fashion trends is a lucrative share in the market. Growing enthusiasm and awareness regarding health benefits of sports & fitness activities backed up by flourishing retail e-commerce sector globally and the rising disposable income of consumers in developing countries are estimated to drive the growth of footwear market over the forthcoming periods. Moreover, the health-conscious consumer starts preferring the appropriate type of shoes for sports activities in order to prevent muscle injuries, leg injuries, knee pain, hip pain, and back pain which in turn increases the sales volume of footwear.

The increasing demand for trendy, yet comfortable footwear among consumer of all age group is also pushing the footwear market globally. Also, the prominent players in the market are focusing on developing innovative technologies to increase the stability of shoes and make them comfortable which helps to provide maximum flexibility and adequate support along the ankle to ensure free foot movement. Furthermore, the rising demand for different types of footwear products is paving new opportunities for the manufacturers. Additionally, Key players are using various platforms, such as the Olympic Games, F1 car racing events and are collaborating with international sports platforms aiming to promote the products worldwide.

Non-Athletic Footwear Projected To Be the Most Lucrative Product Segment of Global Footwear Market over the Forecast Period

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Footwear market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Footwear industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Bata Limited, Puma SE, Asics Corporation, VF Corporation, New Balance Athletics, Inc., Deichmann SE, The Columbia Sportswear Company, Polartec, LLC, Skechers USA, Inc., Wolverine World Wide, Inc and more.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Footwear is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Footwear Market is segmented into athletic and non-athletic footwear and other

Based on Application, the Footwear Market is segmented into Men, Women, Kids, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Footwear in each regional segment mentioned above.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

11.1 Nike Inc.,

11.2 Adidas

11.3 SKECHERS USA, Inc.

11.4 Rebook

11.5 Gucci

11.5 Crocs Retail, Inc.

11.6 Timberland Company

11.7 Genesco Inc.

11.8 Wolverine worldwide Inc.

11.9 K-swiss

11.10 Air Jordans

Continued…

