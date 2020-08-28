The latest inclusion of the Gastric Bands Market 2027 report by The Insight Partners is targeted to deliver actionable insights into the existing Gastric Bands industry on the basis of Types, Application, and End-user. The Gastric Bands Market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.

Gastric band is a device placed around the upper part of the stomach to reduce the stomach size, thereby reducing the food intake by the patient. It is majorly used in gastric banding, a type of bariatric surgery for weight loss. Gastric banding offers various advantages such as no severe short term complications, minimally invasive procedure, and speedy recovery.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Gastric Bands Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Gastric Bands Market”.

Increasing prevalence of obesity, changing lifestyle, rising demand for weight loss surgeries among population, and technological advancement in medical devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market. New product development and increasing number of FDA approvals are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for gastric bands during the forecast period.

Top Players:

1.Cousin Biotech

2. Helioscopie

3. Ethicon USA, LLC

4. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

5. Medtronic

6. TransEnterix Surgical, Inc

7. A.M.I. GmbH

8. Bariatric Partners, Inc.

9. Murfreesboro Surgical Specialists, PLLC

10. Obtech Medical AG

The global Gastric Bands market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into adjustable gastric bands and non-adjustable gastric bands. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The gastric bands market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global gastric bands market based on type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall gastric bands market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Gastric Bands market.

