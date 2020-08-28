Global Aliphatic Isocyanates Market Size by Production, Top Countries Import-Export and Consumption Forecast & Regional Analysis by 2024

“Aliphatic Isocyanates Market” 2020-2024 Report Provides Market Share, CAGR, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost And Market Influencing factors of the Aliphatic Isocyanates industry in global regions. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Aliphatic Isocyanates industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Top Key Manufacturers of global Aliphatic Isocyanates market:

Bayer, Evonik, Vencorex, BASF, Asahi Kasei, NPU, Wanhua Chemical, …

Brief Description about Aliphatic Isocyanates market:

Aliphatic Isocyanates (ADI) are specialty intermediate chemicals used primarily to make polyurethane coatings, adhesives & sealants and elastomers. They belong to the family of isocyanate which contains R–N=C=O group, along with alicyclic isocyanate and aromatic isocyanate.

Hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI), isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) and methylene dicyclohexyl diisocyanate or hydrogenated MDI (H12MDI) is three common types of aliphatic diisocyanates.

Nowadays, global percentage of polyurethane coatings tends to increase. Elastomers application share is stable those years.

Three common types of aliphatic diisocyanates are HDI, IPDI and H12MDI. Currently, this industry is a monopoly industry. There are only several companies which produce aliphatic isocyanates, such as Bayer, Evonik, Vencorex, BASF, Asahi Kasei, NPU and Wanhua Chemical. Wanhua Chemical is a unique Chinese company. Also, most companies’bases distributed all over the world.

Aliphatic isocyanates’ consumption areas are mainly in Europe, USA, China and Japan. In 2017, China aliphatic isocyanates sales share was 128.96 K MT with 37.19% market share.

By the product type, the Aliphatic Isocyanates market is primarily split into:

HDI, IPDI, H12MDI

By the end users/application, Aliphatic Isocyanates market report covers the following segments:

Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers, Others

Major Countries play vital role in Aliphatic Isocyanates market:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Aliphatic Isocyanates market size study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. Aliphatic Isocyanates market report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

