Global Aluminium-Scandium Market Size by Production, Top Countries Import-Export and Consumption Forecast & Regional Analysis by 2024

Top Key Manufacturers of global Aluminium-Scandium market:

RUSAL, Intermix-met, KBM Master Alloys, Stanford Advanced Materials, HNRE, Hunan Oriental Scandium, Guangxi Maoxin, AMG Aluminum, Codos, TOPM, Shanghai Diyang

Brief Description about Aluminium-Scandium market:

The chemical composition of the aluminium-scandium master-alloy is 2% scandium and the balance is 99.7% aluminium. The master alloy is used to add scandium to Al-Mg-Zr containing alloys, which are used in the form of sheet and plate. These sheets and plates are mainly used by aircraft manufactures. The scandium content in the aluminium sheet and plate varies from 0.2-0.4% scandium.

Aluminium scandium containing alloys combine high strength, ductility, weld-ability, improved corrosion resistance and a lower density (as a result of the magnesium in the alloy). The combination of all these properties makes aluminium-scandium containing alloys extremely suitable for aerospace industry.

The market of Aluminium-Scandium is concentrated. Of the 2017 global market, the top 11 companies, all multinational, account for about 82.64% of sales. RUSAL is by far the leader, with nearly 24.74% of the market. As major suppliers are seeking to expand global presence, the market concentration is estimated to increase in the coming 5 years.

Production of Scandium and Aluminium-Scandium is mainly concentrated in Europe and China. Russia is the main production area especially. For consumption market, it is estimated North America, Europe, China and Japan are key market, with combined market share reached to 95.47% in 2017.

Scandium acts as a grain-refiner and hardener of aluminum alloys. Aluminum-scandium alloys combine high strength, ductility, weldability, improved corrosion resistance and a lower density. The combination of all these properties makes aluminum-scandium alloys well-suited for the aerospace, automotive and defense industries. Defense & Aerospace takes 82.71% share of 2017 alloy market. Applications of aluminum-scandium alloys include consumer products such as baseball bats, golf club heads and high-end bicycle wheel rims. However, the price of Al-Sc master alloys is still too high for most commercial applications.

By the product type, the Aluminium-Scandium market is primarily split into:

Al-Sc 2% Alloy, Others

By the end users/application, Aluminium-Scandium market report covers the following segments:

Defense & Aerospace, Transportation, Consumer Goods, Other

Major Countries play vital role in Aluminium-Scandium market:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

