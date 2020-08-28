Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market:Imminent Competitive Developments in 2020-Novamont, Organix Solutions, BioBag

Biodegradable Plastic Mulches

Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the market which provides the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

The report forecasts the global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2026. The report offers detailed coverage of the Biodegradable Plastic Mulches industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecasts market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography. And in this report, we analyze the global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].At the same time, we classify keywords according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries markets based on the type and application. Finally, the report provides a detailed profile and data information analysis of the leading Biodegradable Plastic Mulches company.

Key Companies- BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions, BioBag, Plastiroll, PLASTIKA KRITIS, RKW Group, Sunplac, Iris Polymers, Kingfa, Biolegeen, etc.

Market By Application Starch-based, Starch Blend with PLA, Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

Table of Contents 1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches

1.2 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Starch-based

1.2.3 Starch Blend with PLA

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.3 Grains

1.3.4 Horticultural

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production

3.4.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production

3.5.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production

3.6.1 China Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production

3.7.1 Japan Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 BASF Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Novamont

7.2.1 Novamont Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Novamont Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Novamont Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Novamont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Organix Solutions

7.3.1 Organix Solutions Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Organix Solutions Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Organix Solutions Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Organix Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BioBag

7.4.1 BioBag Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 BioBag Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BioBag Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 BioBag Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Plastiroll

7.5.1 Plastiroll Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Plastiroll Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Plastiroll Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Plastiroll Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 PLASTIKA KRITIS

7.6.1 PLASTIKA KRITIS Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 PLASTIKA KRITIS Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 PLASTIKA KRITIS Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 PLASTIKA KRITIS Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 RKW Group

7.7.1 RKW Group Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 RKW Group Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 RKW Group Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 RKW Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sunplac

7.8.1 Sunplac Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Sunplac Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sunplac Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Sunplac Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Iris Polymers

7.9.1 Iris Polymers Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Iris Polymers Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Iris Polymers Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Iris Polymers Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kingfa

7.10.1 Kingfa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Kingfa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kingfa Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Kingfa Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Biolegeen

7.11.1 Biolegeen Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Biolegeen Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Biolegeen Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Biolegeen Main Business and Markets Served 8 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches

8.4 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Distributors List

9.3 Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Biodegradable Plastic Mulches Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Biodegradable Plastic Mulches by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer