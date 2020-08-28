Global Biotechnology Based Chemicals Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Biotechnology Based Chemicals Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biotechnology Based Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Biotechnology Based Chemicals:

Kemin Europa

Clariant

JC Biotech

Rossari Biotech Ltd.

BioAmber, Inc.

Krishnai Biotech

Stora Enso Biotechnology Based Chemicals Market Types:

Bio-pharma

Agri-biotech

Bio-informatics Biotechnology Based Chemicals Market Applications:

Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition

Foods and Beverages

Agriculture

Animal Feeds

This report focuses on the Biotechnology Based Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a key region for biotechnology based chemicals market owing to growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies such as China and India. Rising citric acid demand from food & beverage industry in China is expected to positively impact biotechnology based chemicals market growth in the region over the forecast period. Shift in consumer preferences towards bio based products usage owing to increasing awareness regarding health hazards associated with non-bio based products is projected to drive biotechnology based chemicals market growth in North America and Europe. Dominant animal feed industry presence in China and U.S. due to increasing lysine application as a supplement in swine and poultry feeds is expected to complement market growth over the forecast period. U.S. has many existing biorefineries which process corn into sugars, oils, food ingredients and animal feeds. Europe is expected to witness considerable market growth over the next seven years. However, there are certain hurdles such as lacking industry knowledge and applicable policies forcing shift in production capacities outside Europe despite the technological knowhow in the region.