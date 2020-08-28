Global Contract manufacturing Market Professional Survey Report 2020-2030

Outsourcing has become a popular trend among ophthalmic drug developers, allowing them to leverage the expertise / larger production capacities of CMOs / CDMOs and achieve significant cost and time related advantages

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market: Focus on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Finished Dosage Forms (Ophthalmic Drops, Emulsions, Gels, Injections, Lotions, Ointments, Suspensions, and Tablets / Capsules), 2020-2030.”

The report features an extensive study of the contract services market for ophthalmic products and solutions. It features in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of CMOs and CDMOs. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the ophthalmic drugs contract manufacturing market landscape, featuring a list of over 240 CMOs and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters.

A competitiveness analysis of prominent contract manufacturers, featuring insightful pictorial summaries and representations.

Elaborate profiles of key players that offer a diverse range of capabilities for the contract development, manufacturing and packaging of ophthalmic drug products.

A detailed clinical trial analysis of completed, ongoing and planned studies of various ophthalmic drug products.

An estimate of the overall, annual capacity for manufacturing ophthalmic APIs and drug FDFs based on data reported by industry stakeholders in the public domain.

An informed estimate of the annual clinical and commercial demand for ophthalmic APIs and drug FDFs.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, including a Harvey ball analysis highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.

A survey analysis featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly / indirectly involved in providing contract manufacturing services to ophthalmic drug developers.

A discussion on the emerging trends and potential market drivers, which are likely to impact the evolution of the market in the coming years.

A detailed list of over 55 ophthalmic medical device contract manufacturers, along with information on a number of relevant parameters.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Type of product

Ophthalmic API

Ophthalmic drug FDF

Type of FDF manufactured

Solid

Semi-solid

Liquid / suspension

Type of primary packaging

Ampoule / vial

Glass / plastic bottle

Ointment tube

Blister packing

Other forms

Scale of manufacturing

Clinical

Commercial

Company size

Small

Mid-sized

Large

Very large

Target disease indication

Age-related macular degeneration

Dry eye

Glaucoma

Other disease segments

Key geographical regions

North America (US, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the world

Key companies covered in the report

Akorn

Akums

Bal Pharma

Catalent

Cayman Chemical

Entod Pharmaceuticals

Farmigea

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Indiana Ophthalmics

Lomapharm

Medichem

Pillar5 Pharma

Recipharm

Salvat

Sterling Pharmaceutical Services

Sunways India

