Global Contract manufacturing Market Professional Survey Report 2020-2030

Outsourcing has become a popular trend among ophthalmic drug developers, allowing them to leverage the expertise / larger production capacities of CMOs / CDMOs and achieve significant cost and time related advantages
Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, “Ophthalmic Drugs Contract Manufacturing Market: Focus on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Finished Dosage Forms (Ophthalmic Drops, Emulsions, Gels, Injections, Lotions, Ointments, Suspensions, and Tablets / Capsules), 2020-2030.”
The report features an extensive study of the contract services market for ophthalmic products and solutions. It features in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of a diverse set of CMOs and CDMOs. Amongst other elements, the report includes:
- A detailed review of the ophthalmic drugs contract manufacturing market landscape, featuring a list of over 240 CMOs and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters.
- A competitiveness analysis of prominent contract manufacturers, featuring insightful pictorial summaries and representations.
- Elaborate profiles of key players that offer a diverse range of capabilities for the contract development, manufacturing and packaging of ophthalmic drug products.
- A detailed clinical trial analysis of completed, ongoing and planned studies of various ophthalmic drug products.
- An estimate of the overall, annual capacity for manufacturing ophthalmic APIs and drug FDFs based on data reported by industry stakeholders in the public domain.
- An informed estimate of the annual clinical and commercial demand for ophthalmic APIs and drug FDFs.
- A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, including a Harvey ball analysis highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.
- A survey analysis featuring inputs solicited from various experts who are directly / indirectly involved in providing contract manufacturing services to ophthalmic drug developers.
- A discussion on the emerging trends and potential market drivers, which are likely to impact the evolution of the market in the coming years.
- A detailed list of over 55 ophthalmic medical device contract manufacturers, along with information on a number of relevant parameters.
A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)
Type of product
- Ophthalmic API
- Ophthalmic drug FDF
Type of FDF manufactured
- Solid
- Semi-solid
- Liquid / suspension
Type of primary packaging
- Ampoule / vial
- Glass / plastic bottle
- Ointment tube
- Blister packing
- Other forms
Scale of manufacturing
- Clinical
- Commercial
Company size
- Small
- Mid-sized
- Large
- Very large
Target disease indication
- Age-related macular degeneration
- Dry eye
- Glaucoma
- Other disease segments
Key geographical regions
- North America (US, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Rest of the world
Key companies covered in the report
- Akorn
- Akums
- Bal Pharma
- Catalent
- Cayman Chemical
- Entod Pharmaceuticals
- Farmigea
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Indiana Ophthalmics
- Lomapharm
- Medichem
- Pillar5 Pharma
- Recipharm
- Salvat
- Sterling Pharmaceutical Services
- Sunways India
For more information please click on the following link:
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/ophthalmic-drugs-cmo/294.html
