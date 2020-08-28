Global Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market 2020 by Top Manufacturers, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The “HPAPI and Cytotoxic Drugs Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the manufacturing of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs over the next decade.

Key Inclusions

A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies offering contract services for the manufacturing of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs, along with information on year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), location of headquarters, number and location of manufacturing facilities, facility size, type of service(s) offered (clinical manufacturing, commercial manufacturing, analytical testing, scale-up, process development / pre-formulation, formulation development, stability studies, regulatory support and fill / finish and packaging), type of product manufactured (HPAPIs and highly potent finished dosage forms), type of pharmacological molecule (biologics and small molecules), type of highly potent finished dosage form manufactured (capsules, granules, injectables, liquids and tablets), and type of primary packaging used (ampoules, blisters, prefilled syringes, conventional syringes, vials and others).

A competitiveness analysis of HPAPI and cytotoxic drugs contract manufacturers, taking into consideration supplier strength (based on company size and its experience in this field) and service strength (based on scale of operation, type of service(s) offered, type of product(s) manufactured, number and location of manufacturing facilities, type of highly potent finished dosage forms manufactured and type of primary packaging used).

Elaborate profiles of the key players (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) that offer a diverse range of capabilities for the development, manufacturing and packaging of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, its year of establishment, location of headquarters, number of employees and financial information (if available). In addition to this, the profile includes information on the various HPAPIs / cytotoxic dugs manufacturing services offered by the company, along with the location of their manufacturing facilities. Further, we have provided the recent developments of the company and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the various partnerships pertaining to the contract manufacturing of HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs, which have been established since 2014, based on several parameters, such as the year of partnership, type of partnership, type of product, scale of operation, company size, amount invested in acquisitions, most active player and geographical analysis.

An analysis of the various expansion initiatives undertaken by service providers, in order to augment their respective HPAPI and cytotoxic drug manufacturing capabilities, over the period 2014-2019, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as year of expansion, type of expansion (capacity expansion, facility expansion and new facility), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of product manufactured (HPAPIs and highly potent finished dosage forms), and location of manufacturing facility.

An estimate of the overall, installed capacity for manufacturing HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs based on data reported by industry stakeholders in the public domain; it highlights the distribution of available HPAPIs and cytotoxic drugs production capacity on the basis of company size (small-sized, mid-sized, large and very large companies), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), and across key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).

A qualitative analysis, highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by highly potent drug developers while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, under a comprehensive SWOT framework; it includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.

A case study on the antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) manufacturing market, highlighting a list of contract service providers and in-house manufacturers that are currently active in this space. Additionally, it includes a detailed set of analyses of these companies based on several parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), location of headquarters, number and location of manufacturing facilities, and type of service(s) offered.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, mentioned below:

Type of Product

HPAPIs

Highly Potent Finished Dosage Forms

Company Size

Small-sized

Mid-sized

Large / Very Large

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical

Commercial

Type of Pharmacological Molecule

Small Molecules

Biologics

Type of Highly Potent Finished Dosage Form

Injectables

Oral Solids

Creams

Others

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

