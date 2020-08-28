Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market Size by Production, Top Countries Import-Export and Consumption Forecast & Regional Analysis by 2024

“Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market” 2020-2024 Report Provides Market Share, CAGR, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost And Market Influencing factors of the Divinylbenzene (DVB) industry in global regions. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Divinylbenzene (DVB) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Divinylbenzene (DVB) market report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.

Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13881510

Top Key Manufacturers of global Divinylbenzene (DVB) market:

Dow Chemical, Jiangsu Evergreen, Nippon Steel, Jiangsu Andeli Mew Mstar, Shandong Guangrun, Deltech Corporation, Jiangsu Danhua, …

Brief Description about Divinylbenzene (DVB) market:

Divinylbenzene (DVB) is an extremely versatile cross-linking agent that also improves polymer properties. As a result, it has been used to manufacture adhesives, plastics, elastomers, ceramics, biological materials, coatings, catalysts, membranes, pharmaceuticals, specialty polymers, and ion exchange resins. DVB is a chemical intermediate used to modify the properties of a wide variety of materials. The primary use for DVB is in the production of cross-linked polystyrene resin beads. These styrene DVB copolymer beads are chemically modified to produce ion exchange resins.

In 2016, the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is led by China. USA is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of divinylbenzene (DVB) are concentrated in China, USA and Japan. Jiangsu Evergreen is the world leader, holding 28.4% production market share in 2016.

Divinylbenzene (DVB) is an extremely versatile cross-linking agent that also improves polymer properties. As a result, it has been used to manufacture adhesives, plastics, elastomers, ceramics, biological materials, coatings, catalysts, membranes, pharmaceuticals, specialty polymers, and ion exchange resins. Ion exchange resin is the main DVB application, accounting for 81.4% of consumption share in 2016.

DVB is produced through the dehydrogenation of diethylbenzene. This process also gives rise to ethylvinylbenzene, a co-product produced with and sold with DVB. DVB is produced in different concentrations, depending on the required proportion of DVB in the final product. DVB is supplied in different concentration levels (or purity grades), e.g.

55%, 65%, and 80%, with the customer determining the particular concentration of DVB required. In turn, all DVB producers manufacture the various concentrations of DVB on the same production line with the same equipment by adjusting the distillation process conditions.

Dow and Deltech Corporation are the only two DVB manufacturers in the United States. Dow supplies DVB to global market and uses its DVB captively for its own IER production. Nippon Steel is the only producer in Japan. Japan is the world’s major ion exchange resin production area, so Japan’s demand for DVB is huge and necessary. Mitsubishi Chemical, AGC and Asahi Kasei are direct customers of Nippon Steel. Currently, there are no large European DVB production sites, so almost all European customers import DVB from suppliers in China, Japan, and the United States. In the Chinese market, the competition of the DVB industry is fierce.

Request a Sample Copy of the Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market Report 2020

By the product type, the Divinylbenzene (DVB) market is primarily split into:

DVB 55, DVB 63, DVB 80, Others

By the end users/application, Divinylbenzene (DVB) market report covers the following segments:

Ion Exchange, Chromatographic Resins, Adhesives and Coatings, Ceramics, Plastics and Elastomers, Others

Major Countries play vital role in Divinylbenzene (DVB) market:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Divinylbenzene (DVB) market size study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. Divinylbenzene (DVB) market report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13881510

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Divinylbenzene (DVB) market trend and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global Divinylbenzene (DVB) market growth.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Divinylbenzene (DVB) market forecast.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Detailed TOC of Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market Insights, Forecast to 2024

2020-2024 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Divinylbenzene (DVB) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Segment by Type

2.3 Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Segment by Application

2.5 Divinylbenzene (DVB) Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) market by Players

3.1 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Divinylbenzene (DVB) market by Regions

4.1 Divinylbenzene (DVB) market by Regions

4.1.1 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Divinylbenzene (DVB) Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Divinylbenzene (DVB) Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Divinylbenzene (DVB) Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Divinylbenzene (DVB) Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Divinylbenzene (DVB) Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Divinylbenzene (DVB) Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Divinylbenzene (DVB) market Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Divinylbenzene (DVB) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Divinylbenzene (DVB) Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

Continued…

Purchase this report (Price 3660 USD for a single-user license) @ https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/13881510

About 360 Research Reports:

360 Research Reports is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At 360 Research Reports, our objective is providing a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision makers in finding most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

Contact: –

360 Research Reports

Mr. Ajay More

USA : +1 424 253 0807

UK : +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

For More Related Reports Click Here:

Global Pet Grooming Products Market Size by Production, Top Countries Import-Export and Consumption Forecast & Regional Analysis by 2024

Global Anti-static Clean Gloves Market Size by Production, Top Countries Import-Export and Consumption Forecast & Regional Analysis by 2024

Global High Frequency Inductors Market Size by Production, Top Countries Import-Export and Consumption Forecast & Regional Analysis by 2024

Global Diphtheria Vaccines market Size by analysis, regions, key players and Manufacturers, Top Countries research report

Decision-making software Market Size Analysis and Growth Forecast by Applications, Sales, Types and Competitors by 2024