Global Electrolyte Analyzers Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Electrolyte Analyzers Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Electrolyte Analyzers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Electrolyte Analyzers :

Electrolyte analyzers measure electrolyte levels in the human body to detect metabolic imbalances and measure renal and cardiac function. The electrolytes measured include sodium (Na+), potassium (K+), chloride (Cl-) and bicarbonate (HCO3- or CO2). Electrolyte analyzers are used in hospital and reference laboratories, and also point of care settings. Most electrolyte analyzers use blood plasma, serum, or urine samples; some analyzers can use whole blood (for faster turnaround time) and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Electrolytes are measured using ion selective electrodes (ISE) and colorimetric and photometric techniques. Most electrolyte analyzers are capable of high throughput ranging from 400 to 2400 tests per hour. Global Electrolyte Analyzers Market Manufactures:

Convergent Technologies

Meizhou Cornley Hi-Tech

JS Medicina Electronica

Meril Life Sciences

HANNA Instruments

BPC BioSed

Caretium Medical Instruments

URIT Medical Electronic

Erba diagnostics Mannheim

Hycel Handelsgeselschaft m.b.H.

IDEXX LABORATORIES

Nova Biomedical

Roche

SFRI

Medica

Human

Shenzhen Genius Electronics Global Electrolyte Analyzers Market Types:

Fully-automatic

Semi-automatic Global Electrolyte Analyzers Market Applications:

Medical Applications

Medical Applications

Experimental Applications

Nowadays, most electrolyte analyzers are based on ISE technology. The main function of electrolyte analyzers is to measure the concentration of electrolyte, such as Sodium ion, Potassium ion, Calcium ion and carbondioxide. However, nowadays electrolyte analyzers become more functional and smart. Some companies, such as American Beckman, Nova, Ciba Corning, Switzerland AVL, Finland Kone can produce electrolyte analyzers which can measure blood gas/kidney function and can measure Ca2 +, Mg2 +, Li + in the same time. These products have become the leading products in the market.

Products based on other technology are also developed. Dry reagent with Kodak has successfully developed some products in which dry reagent are used. German BM (now Roche Diagnostics GmbH Diagnostics Division) can provide products with enzymatic assay kit. Biosensor products are specific and sensitive. Users do not need to separate blood samples before testing and therefore non-professional staff can master the skills for measurement very quickly for clinical chemistry analysis in recent years. Because of this trend, patients can get measurement in ICU, home or operation rooms in time and their health can be monitored conveniently and this is called point of care testing (POCT). It can be estimated that a variety of biosensor-based analyzers will be popular in the future and portable, hand-held analytical instruments as well as implantable analyzers will be an important part of POCT.