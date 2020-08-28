Global Feeds Additives Market Overview,Outlook,Recent Trend by 2026| -DuPont, DSM, Adisseo

“

Los Angeles, United State, – – ;In a recent study published by QY Research, titled, Global Feeds Additives Market Research Report, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global Feeds Additives market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Feeds Additives market. The different areas covered in the report are Feeds Additives market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.

Global Feeds Additives Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of the Global Feeds Additives Market :

Evonik, DuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Nutreco, Novusint, Charoen Pokphand Group, Cargill, Sumitomo Chemical, Kemin Industries, Biomin, Alltech, Addcon, Bio Agri Mix

Leading key players of the global Feeds Additives market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Feeds Additives market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Feeds Additives market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Feeds Additives market.

Global Feeds Additives Market Segmentation By Product :

Minerals, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Enzymes, Others

Global Feeds Additives Market Segmentation By Application :

, Poultry Feeds, Ruminant Feeds, Pig Feeds, Aquaculture Feeds, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Stone Veneer Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Stone Veneer Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Feeds Additives market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Feeds Additives Market Overview

1.1 Feeds Additives Product Overview

1.2 Feeds Additives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Minerals

1.2.2 Amino Acids

1.2.3 Vitamins

1.2.4 Enzymes

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Feeds Additives Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Feeds Additives Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Feeds Additives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Feeds Additives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Feeds Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Feeds Additives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Feeds Additives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Feeds Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Feeds Additives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Feeds Additives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Feeds Additives Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Feeds Additives Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Feeds Additives Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Feeds Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Feeds Additives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Feeds Additives Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Feeds Additives Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Feeds Additives as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Feeds Additives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Feeds Additives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Feeds Additives Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Feeds Additives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Feeds Additives Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Feeds Additives Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Feeds Additives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Feeds Additives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Feeds Additives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Feeds Additives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Feeds Additives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Feeds Additives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Feeds Additives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Feeds Additives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Feeds Additives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Feeds Additives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Feeds Additives by Application

4.1 Feeds Additives Segment by Application

4.1.1 Poultry Feeds

4.1.2 Ruminant Feeds

4.1.3 Pig Feeds

4.1.4 Aquaculture Feeds

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Feeds Additives Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Feeds Additives Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Feeds Additives Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Feeds Additives Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Feeds Additives by Application

4.5.2 Europe Feeds Additives by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Feeds Additives by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Feeds Additives by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Feeds Additives by Application 5 North America Feeds Additives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Feeds Additives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Feeds Additives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Feeds Additives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Feeds Additives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Feeds Additives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Feeds Additives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Feeds Additives Business

10.1 Evonik

10.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.1.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Evonik Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Evonik Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.1.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.2 DuPont

10.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DuPont Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.3 DSM

10.3.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.3.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 DSM Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DSM Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.3.5 DSM Recent Development

10.4 Adisseo

10.4.1 Adisseo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Adisseo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Adisseo Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Adisseo Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.4.5 Adisseo Recent Development

10.5 BASF

10.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.5.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 BASF Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 BASF Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.5.5 BASF Recent Development

10.6 ADM

10.6.1 ADM Corporation Information

10.6.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ADM Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ADM Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.6.5 ADM Recent Development

10.7 Nutreco

10.7.1 Nutreco Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nutreco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Nutreco Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nutreco Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.7.5 Nutreco Recent Development

10.8 Novusint

10.8.1 Novusint Corporation Information

10.8.2 Novusint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Novusint Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Novusint Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.8.5 Novusint Recent Development

10.9 Charoen Pokphand Group

10.9.1 Charoen Pokphand Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Charoen Pokphand Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Charoen Pokphand Group Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Charoen Pokphand Group Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.9.5 Charoen Pokphand Group Recent Development

10.10 Cargill

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Feeds Additives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Cargill Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.11 Sumitomo Chemical

10.11.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sumitomo Chemical Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sumitomo Chemical Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.11.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.12 Kemin Industries

10.12.1 Kemin Industries Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kemin Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Kemin Industries Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Kemin Industries Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.12.5 Kemin Industries Recent Development

10.13 Biomin

10.13.1 Biomin Corporation Information

10.13.2 Biomin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Biomin Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Biomin Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.13.5 Biomin Recent Development

10.14 Alltech

10.14.1 Alltech Corporation Information

10.14.2 Alltech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Alltech Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Alltech Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.14.5 Alltech Recent Development

10.15 Addcon

10.15.1 Addcon Corporation Information

10.15.2 Addcon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Addcon Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Addcon Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.15.5 Addcon Recent Development

10.16 Bio Agri Mix

10.16.1 Bio Agri Mix Corporation Information

10.16.2 Bio Agri Mix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Bio Agri Mix Feeds Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Bio Agri Mix Feeds Additives Products Offered

10.16.5 Bio Agri Mix Recent Development 11 Feeds Additives Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Feeds Additives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Feeds Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

“