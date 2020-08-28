Global Foie Gras Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Foie Gras Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Foie Gras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Foie Gras :

Hudson Valley

Comtesse Du Barry

Ducs de Gascogne

Euralis

AVIS

Sanrougey

Jiajia

Agro-Top Produits Global Foie Gras Market Types:

Goose liver

Duck liver Global Foie Gras Market Applications:

Direct consumption

The global consumption value of foie gras increased from 1102 million USD to 1184 million USD from 2011 to 2015. The CAGR is about 1.81%. The growth of value is caused by the increase of the price.

France consumed 18020 tonnes foie gras or 68% in consumption share in 2015. Spain is the second largest consumption country with about 16% in 2015. All Europe countries took more than 90% share in 2015.

There are two type of foie gras which are duck foie gras and goose foie gras. In 2015, the share of goose foie gras is less than 10%. And over 95% of foie gras in the world is direct consumption.