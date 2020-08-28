Bulletin Line

Market Research Reports

Global Foie Gras Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global Foie Gras

This report focuses on “Global Foie Gras Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Foie Gras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Foie Gras :

  • Foie gras is a luxury food product made of the liver of a duck or goose that has been specially fattened.

    Global Foie Gras Market Manufactures:

  • Hudson Valley
  • Comtesse Du Barry
  • Ducs de Gascogne
  • Euralis
  • AVIS
  • Sanrougey
  • Jiajia
  • Agro-Top Produits

    Global Foie Gras Market Types:

  • Goose liver
  • Duck liver

    Global Foie Gras Market Applications:

  • Direct consumption
  • Food processing industry (FPI)

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global consumption value of foie gras increased from 1102 million USD to 1184 million USD from 2011 to 2015. The CAGR is about 1.81%. The growth of value is caused by the increase of the price.
  • France consumed 18020 tonnes foie gras or 68% in consumption share in 2015. Spain is the second largest consumption country with about 16% in 2015. All Europe countries took more than 90% share in 2015.
  • There are two type of foie gras which are duck foie gras and goose foie gras. In 2015, the share of goose foie gras is less than 10%. And over 95% of foie gras in the world is direct consumption.
  • This report focuses on the Global Foie Gras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Foie Gras Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Foie Gras market?
    • How will the Global Foie Gras market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Foie Gras market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Foie Gras market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Foie Gras market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Foie Gras product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Foie Gras , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Foie Gras in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Foie Gras competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Foie Gras breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Foie Gras Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Foie Gras Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Foie Gras Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Foie Gras Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Foie Gras Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Foie Gras Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Foie Gras Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Foie Gras Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Foie Gras Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

