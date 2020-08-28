Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market: Business Growth Opportunities, Key Players, and Threads Analysis

This report on the global healthcare facility management market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and technology advancements that are expected to influence the expansion of the healthcare facility management market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) across different geographies.

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The demand within the healthcare facilities management market is increasing at a boisterous pace in recent times. The healthcare industry has gradually shifted from being an absolutist focused on medical procedures to a more diverse industry that prioritises patient safety, utility, and wellness. For this reason, healthcare facilities do not just focus on inducting the latest medical device or technology, going an extra mile to ensure state-of-the-art rooms, beds, and storage systems. Healthcare facilities management is a broad area that covers several services provided across hospitals wards, waiting areas, and other zones. In this context, the growth of the global healthcare facilities management market is expected to attract huge-scale revenues.

The healthcare industry contributes a substantial part to the GDP of a nation, and is responsible for maintaining the human development index. For this reason, investments in healthcare have been at the forefront of regional growth. The presence of a seamless and utility-driven healthcare sector also gives an impetus to accelerated patient recovery. The importance of care delivery has led medical practitioners to focus on improving healthcare facilities. Therefore, the healthcare facilities management market is set to expand in the times to follow.

Key Players of Healthcare Facilities Management Market Report:

Some of the major players operating in the healthcare facility management market are ABM Industries Inc., Aramark Corporation, Compass Group plc, Ecolab, Inc., ISS World Services A/S, Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc., Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A. (MFM), Medxcel Facility Management, Mitie Group plc, OCS Group, Secro Group plc, Sodexo, Vanguard Resources, and UEM Edgenta Berhad among others.

