Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

About Global Hyperimmune Globulins :

Hyperimmune globulin is similar to intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) except that it is prepared from the plasma of donors with high titers of antibody against a specific organism or antigen. Some agents against which hyperimmune globulins are available include hepatitis B, rabies, tetanus toxin, varicella-zoster, etc. Administration of hyperimmune globulin provides "passive" immunity to the patient against an agent. This is in contrast to vaccines that provide "active" immunity. However, vaccines take much longer to achieve that purpose while hyperimmune globulin provides instant "passive" short-lived immunity. Hyperimmune globulin may have serious side effects, thus usage is taken very seriously.

CSL Behring

Grifols

Biotest

Kedrion

CBPO

Emergent (Cangene)

Kamada

CNBG

Hualan Bio

Shanghai RAAS

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang

ADMA Biologics Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market Types:

Hepatitis B Immunoglobulins

Rabies Immunoglobulins

Tetanus Immunoglobulins

Rho(D) Immunoglobulins

Others Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market Applications:

Government Institutions

Private Sector

Scope of this Report:

The worldwide market for Global Hyperimmune Globulins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.6% over the next five years, will reach 140 million USD in 2024, from 82 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.