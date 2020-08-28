Bulletin Line

Global Mosquito Control Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global Mosquito Control

This report focuses on “Global Mosquito Control Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Mosquito Control market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Mosquito Control :

  • Mosquito control manages the population of mosquitoes to reduce their damage to human health, economies, and enjoyment. Mosquito control is a vital public-health practice throughout the world and especially in the tropics because mosquitoes spread many diseases, such as malaria and the Zika virus.

    Global Mosquito Control Market Manufactures:

  • Bayer Environmental Science
  • Valent BioSciences
  • Clarke
  • Central Life Sciences
  • BASF
  • Summit Chemical (AMVAC)
  • Univar
  • UPL
  • Kadant GranTek
  • Babolna-Bio
  • MGK
  • Westham
  • AllPro Vector

    Global Mosquito Control Market Types:

  • Larvicides
  • Adulticides

    Global Mosquito Control Market Applications:

  • Government
  • Residential
  • Commercial

    Scope of this Report:

  • Mosquito control products are needed for government, residential and commercial. Government is the major consumer, which consumed about 72.84% of global total sales in 2017. Residential and commercial used amount are separately 3382 MT and 6573 MT in the same year.
  • Mosquito control products suppliers are distributed all over the world. Global major mosquito control product suppliers are Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham and AllPro Vector etc. In 2017, revenue of those 13-supplier accounts for a total share of 83.5%.
  • Driven by increasing downstream demand, global production increased from 31377 MT in 2013 to 36653 MT in 2017, with a CAGA of 3.96%. North America is the largest consumption region. In 2017, consumption of mosquito control product in USA is about 13982 MT, with a share of 38.15%. Europe and Asia Pacific are also major consumption regions.
  • The worldwide market for Global Mosquito Control is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 340 million USD in 2024, from 290 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Mosquito Control in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Mosquito Control Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Mosquito Control market?
    • How will the Global Mosquito Control market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Mosquito Control market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Mosquito Control market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Mosquito Control market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Mosquito Control product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Mosquito Control , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Mosquito Control in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Mosquito Control competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Mosquito Control breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

