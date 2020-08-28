Global Mosquito Control Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Global Mosquito Control Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Mosquito Control market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Mosquito Control :

Mosquito control manages the population of mosquitoes to reduce their damage to human health, economies, and enjoyment. Mosquito control is a vital public-health practice throughout the world and especially in the tropics because mosquitoes spread many diseases, such as malaria and the Zika virus.

Bayer Environmental Science

Valent BioSciences

Clarke

Central Life Sciences

BASF

Summit Chemical (AMVAC)

Univar

UPL

Kadant GranTek

Babolna-Bio

MGK

Westham

AllPro Vector Global Mosquito Control Market Types:

Larvicides

Adulticides Global Mosquito Control Market Applications:

Government

Residential

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13836696 Scope of this Report:

Mosquito control products are needed for government, residential and commercial. Government is the major consumer, which consumed about 72.84% of global total sales in 2017. Residential and commercial used amount are separately 3382 MT and 6573 MT in the same year.

Mosquito control products suppliers are distributed all over the world. Global major mosquito control product suppliers are Bayer Environmental Science, Valent BioSciences, Clarke, Central Life Sciences, BASF, Summit Chemical (AMVAC), Univar, UPL, Kadant GranTek, Babolna-Bio, MGK, Westham and AllPro Vector etc. In 2017, revenue of those 13-supplier accounts for a total share of 83.5%.

Driven by increasing downstream demand, global production increased from 31377 MT in 2013 to 36653 MT in 2017, with a CAGA of 3.96%. North America is the largest consumption region. In 2017, consumption of mosquito control product in USA is about 13982 MT, with a share of 38.15%. Europe and Asia Pacific are also major consumption regions.

The worldwide market for Global Mosquito Control is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 340 million USD in 2024, from 290 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.