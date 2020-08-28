Global Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market and Industry Analysis Report by 2030

The ‘Patient Recruitment and Retention Services, 2019-2030’ report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario and future potential of the players providing patient enrollment and retention services. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of the various stakeholders in this domain.

Key Inclusions

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, including information on drug developer(s),

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering patient recruitment and retention services, including information on over 10 types of patient outreach methods employed, types of services offered ([A] patient recruitment (including pre-screening and Institutional Review Board (IRB) / Ethics Committee (EC) submission), [B] patient retention (considering various strategies, such as the use of study-branded gifts, study-branded reminders, providing education and support materials, reimbursement programs, transportation programs, patient engagement web site, patient reconnect programs, mobile applications to track patient engagement and others) and [C] other associated services (including site identification and selection, study feasibility / protocol development, project management, clinical trial monitoring and other services), year of establishment, geographical location, and size of company. The chapter also covers an analysis of the geographical reach and therapeutic expertise of service providers, along with details on the payment model, patient recruitment platforms / technologies used, and the various certifications / accreditations awarded by regulatory bodies.

An analysis of the most active regions (in terms of patient recruitment activity), based on the locations of headquarters of companies engaged in this domain, featuring schematic world map representations that highlight key hubs across the globe.

An insightful 2X2 representation of the results of a competitiveness analysis of various service providers (segregated into three peer groups based on their employee count (small-sized (1-50 employees), mid-sized (50-200 employees) and large (>200 employees)), highlighting capable players in this domain, based on their respective capabilities.

Comprehensive profiles of patient recruitment and retention service providers, featuring information on the location of their headquarters, year of establishment, patient recruitment services / platforms portfolio, recent developments and a comprehensive future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering outsourcing agreements, service alliances, acquisitions, joint ventures, mergers, technology licensing and development agreements, and other forms of partnerships.

A review of emerging trends in the industry, including the use of social media, mobile technologies, EHRs and RWE, to overcome the challenges associated with patient recruitment and retention.

For more information, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/patient-recruitment-and-retention-services-market-2019-2030/245.html

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, mentioned below:

Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

CNS Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

Steps in Patient Recruitment Process

Pre-screening

Screening

Phase of Development

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Key Geographical Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/patient-recruitment-and-retention-services-market-2019-2030/245.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]