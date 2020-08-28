Patient temperature management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.93 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing incidences of adoption of the product from home-care solutions coupled with increasing incidences of cancer.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global patient temperature management market are 3M, BD, Stryker, Cincinnati Sub Zero, Smiths Medical, Inc., Medtronic, Geratherm Medical AG, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, The 37Company, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ecolab, Atom Medical Corp., Enthermics, Inc., Moeck & Moeck GmbH, Welkins, LLC, Halyard Worldwide, Inc., Augustine Temperature Management, Belmont Instrument, LLC and Delta Surgical, among others.

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of chronic disorders globally is expected to foster growth of the market value

Increasing number of expenditure incurred on research & developments resulting in innovations of technology is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing levels of surgical procedures being conducted worldwide; this factor is expected to positively affect the market value

Market Restraints

Large costs associated with the devices & solutions restricting the growth of the market

Growing incidences of various products being recalled due to their lack of effectiveness and side-effects; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Smiths Medical, Inc. announced the launch of a new patient temperature management product, a new “Level 1 convective warmer”. The product offers highly effective temperature management solutions while the patient is at a different level in a surgical procedure. The patient can undergo silent, straight-forward, secure temperature management with a variety of accessories coupled with the device.

In June 2018, Belmont Instrument, LLC announced that they had acquired “MTRE Advanced Technologies Ltd.”, the temperature management product division of Mennen Medical. This acquisition will result in extension of the product offerings available with Belmont Instrument, LLC as well as result in advancements in innovations of the technology associated with temperature management.

Segmentation: Global Patient Temperature Management Market

By Product

(Patient Warming Systems, Patient Cooling Systems),

Medical Specialty

(General Surgery, Cardiology, Neurology, Pediatrics, Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedics, Others),

End-User

(Surgeons & Anesthesiologists, Nursing Staff, Paramedical Staff),

Applications

(Perioperative Care, Acute Care, Newborn Care, Military Applications, Physiotherapy, Medical/Surgical Units, Patient Transport, Chemotherapy, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

