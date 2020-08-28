Pet insurance market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 11.62 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing preferences of pet humanization and rising demand of pet grooming and care products will uplift the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the pet insurance market report are Allianz Insurance plc, Nationwide, Trupanion., United States Fire Insurance Company, Pethealth Inc., PetFirst, American Modern Insurance Group, Inc., RSA, U K Insurance Limited, Agria Pet Insurance Ltd, Petsecure Pet Health Insurance., PetSure (Australia) Pty Ltd., Figo Pet Insurance LLC., Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC., Hollard, Oneplan., The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.,among other domestic and globalplayers. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analystsunderstand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Pet Insurance Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing preferences of pet humanization and rising demand of pet grooming and care products will uplift the growth of the market.

Surging volume of companion animal, increasing health benefits of pet ownership, rising demand of innovative pet insurance along with rising veterinary service cost will likely to surge the growth of the pet insurance market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand low penetration rate will further boost many opportunities that will lead to the growth of the pet insurance market in the mentioned forecast period.

Lack of awareness regarding pet insurance in developing economies along with high cost of pet insurance policies will hamper the growth of the pet insurance market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Pet Insurance Market: Segmentation

Pet insurance market is segmented on the basis of product type, animal typeand end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications. Based on product type, pet insurance market is segmented into non-lifetime cover pet insurance, lifetime cover pet insurance, and accident-only pet insurance. Pet insurance market has also been segmented based onthe end use into agency, broker, bancassurance, and direct writing. Based on animal type, pet insurance market is segmented into dogs, cats, horses, and others.