Global Point of Care Testing Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled-Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc

GLOBAL POINT OF CARE TESTING MARKET is expected to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2026, growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Global Point of Care Testing market research report gives most appropriate and specific information to the decision makers in the healthcare industry which saves their time and result in excellent output. The report carefully analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects with respect to several industry aspects. This Point of Care Testing business report explains several market factors such as market estimates and forecasts, entry strategies, opportunity analysis, market positioning, competitive landscape, product positioning, market assessment and viability studies. The best solution is offered with the systematic study of all these parameters that is performed by the experts.
Some of the key players profiled in the report are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMrieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical and others.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate with China emerging as a leader in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to growing number of new hospital construction projects and thus boosting the demand for medical and surgical equipment.
Market Drivers: Global Point-of-Care Testing Market
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Advancement In Technology
- Decentralized Laboratory Testing
- Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases
- Laboratory Staff Shortages
Market Restraints
High cost for point of care testing devices
Product recalls and reluctance from the industry towards changing the existing norms
Key Developments in the Market:
In August 2018, AACC launched a certification program for point-of-care testing (POCT) for professionals; who perform diagnostic testing outside central laboratory. People how are eligible for criteria and pass an online test, proctored exam will receive the designation, of Certified Point-of-Care Testing Professional (CPP).
In February 2016, Abbott To Acquire Alere, which will become leader in point of care testing Abbott gains leadership in USD 5.5 billion point of care segment, the, main advantage of this Acquisition is it will provide access to new product applications, channels and geographies.
Segmentation: Global Point of Care Testing Market
By Product
(Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Cholesterol Testing Kits, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Hematology Testing Kits, Drugs Of Abuse Testing Kits, Fecal Occult Testing Kits, Rapid Coagulation Testing Kits & Others),
Prescription Mode
(Prescription Based Testing & Over-The-Counter Testing),
Distribution Channel
(Direct Tenders & Retail),
End User
(Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Healthcare, & Research Laboratory),
Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
