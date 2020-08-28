Global Polyurethane Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Polyurethane Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Polyurethane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Polyurethane :

Global Polyurethane (PUR and PU) is a polymer composed of a chain of organic units joined by carbamate (urethane) links. While most polyurethanes are thermosetting polymers that do not melt when heated, thermoplastic polyurethanes are also available.

Global Polyurethane is a resilient, flexible and durable manufactured material that can take the place of paint, cotton, rubber, metal or wood in thousands of applications across virtually all fields. It can be hard like fiberglass, squishy like upholstery foam, protective like varnish, bouncy like rubber or sticky like glue. Since its invention during the 1940s, polyurethane has been used in a wide range of items, from baby toys to airplane wings, and it continues to be adapted for contemporary technology.

Bayer

BASF

Dow

Huntsman

NPU

MITSUI

Huafon

Wanhua

COATING Global Polyurethane Market Types:

Global Polyurethane Foam

Global Polyurethane Elastomer

Other Global Polyurethane Market Applications:

Automotive

Construction

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the governmentâ€™ policy and the high production of polyurethane in the international market, the current demand for polyurethane product is relatively high in the mature market, such as EU, US and China.

EU, US, Japan and China are major consumption regions in polyurethane market. Of all theses places, China is the largest producer and consumer.