According to this study, over the next five years the Power Tool Accessories market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11000 million by 2024, from US$ 9570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Power Tool Accessories business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Power Tool Accessories market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Power tool accessories are products used in power tools. Power tool accessories include drill bits, screwdriver bits, router bits, abrasives, saw blades and threading products, etc.

The US was the world’s largest consumer and second largest producer of power tools, accounting for 24 percent of sales and 12 percent of output. The US market will account for approximately one-sixth of additional global sales. The country is a significant market for power tools because it is home to substantial tool using industries such as construction, general manufacturing, and motor vehicle production and repair.

China was the second largest national market for power tools, with ten percent of global demand, and was the largest producer, with one-third of global output. In addition, power tool growth in China through 2018 will be nearly double the global average.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3005632

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stanley Black & Decker

Bosch

Techtronic

Makita

Snap-on

Hilti

Hitachi Koki

Husqvarna

Baier

Klein Tools

This study considers the Power Tool Accessories value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Drill Bits

Screwdriver Bits

Router Bits

Circular Saw Blades

Jig Saw Blades

Band Saw Blades

Abrasive Wheels

Reciprocating Saw Blades

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-power-tool-accessories-market-growth-2019-2024

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hole Saws

Miter Saw Blades

Wire Wheels & Brushes

Sander Backing Pad

Abrasive Sanding Discs

Sandpaper

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Power Tool Accessories consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Power Tool Accessories market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Power Tool Accessories manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Power Tool Accessories with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Power Tool Accessories submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

If You any query? Feel free to ask us @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3005632

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]