Global Prefilled Syringe Market Analysis by Top Key Manufacturers, Application, Revenue and Market Share by 2030

According to the 10th Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production, biopharmaceutical manufacturers have been reported to outsource more than 30% of their fill / finish operations to contract service providers. Owing to the benefits, such as inherent safety and ease-of-use, and provisions to reduce dosing errors, risk of occlusions, extravasation and phlebitis, several injectable drugs (Humira®, Enbrel®, Avastin®, PREVNAR 13®, ALPROLIX® and Benefix®), diluents and other products requiring parenteral administration, are packaged in prefilled syringes.
The USD 3 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Services Market has been analyzed across the following segments:
Scale of Operation
- Preclinical / Clinical
- Commercial
Type of drug molecule
- Biologic
- Small Molecule
Target therapeutic area
- Blood disorders
- Infectious diseases
- Metabolic disorders
- Oncological disorders
- Neurological disorders
- Autoimmune disorders
- Others
Syringe barrel material
- Glass
- Plastic
Number of barrel chambers
- Single chamber
- Dual chamber
Key geographical regions
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Market Landscape
- Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Service Providers in North America: Company Profiles
- Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Service Providers in Europe: Company Profiles
- Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Service Providers in Asia-Pacific: Company Profiles
- Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Service Providers: Recent Developments
- Capacity Analysis
- Demand Analysis
- Geographical Assessment of Demand and Supply
- Likely Partner Analysis
- Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
- Future Growth Opportunities
- Case Study: Prefilled Syringe Manufacturers
- Concluding Remarks
- Interview Transcripts
- Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
- Appendix 2: List of Companies
