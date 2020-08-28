Bulletin Line

Global Prefilled Syringe Market Analysis by Top Key Manufacturers, Application, Revenue and Market Share by 2030

According to the 10th Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity and Production, biopharmaceutical manufacturers have been reported to outsource more than 30% of their fill / finish operations to contract service providers. Owing to the benefits, such as inherent safety and ease-of-use, and provisions to reduce dosing errors, risk of occlusions, extravasation and phlebitis, several injectable drugs (Humira®, Enbrel®, Avastin®, PREVNAR 13®, ALPROLIX® and Benefix®), diluents and other products requiring parenteral administration, are packaged in prefilled syringes.

The USD 3 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Services Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Scale of Operation

  • Preclinical / Clinical
  • Commercial

Type of drug molecule

  • Biologic
  • Small Molecule

Target therapeutic area

  • Blood disorders
  • Infectious diseases
  • Metabolic disorders
  • Oncological disorders
  • Neurological disorders
  • Autoimmune disorders
  • Others

Syringe barrel material

  • Glass
  • Plastic

Number of barrel chambers

  • Single chamber
  • Dual chamber

Key geographical regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents

  1. Preface
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Market Landscape
  5. Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Service Providers in North America: Company Profiles
  6. Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Service Providers in Europe: Company Profiles
  7. Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Service Providers in Asia-Pacific: Company Profiles
  8. Prefilled Syringe Fill / Finish Service Providers: Recent Developments
  9. Capacity Analysis
  10. Demand Analysis
  11. Geographical Assessment of Demand and Supply
  12. Likely Partner Analysis
  13. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
  14. Future Growth Opportunities
  15. Case Study: Prefilled Syringe Manufacturers
  16. Concluding Remarks
  17. Interview Transcripts
  18. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
  19. Appendix 2: List of Companies

