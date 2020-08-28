Global Proteome profiling services Market 2020 Research In-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecasts to 2030

Proteome profiling is a technically complex and financially demanding field of research; as a result, both pharmaceutical companies and research institutes prefer to rely on specialty service providers that claim to have the required expertise

With the growing prominence of peptide-based therapeutics and personalized medicine, there is an increased demand for rapid, highly sensitive, and accurate quantification methods to analyze clinical specimens. As a result, proteome profiling has become an indispensable part of modern drug discovery and development process, as well as disease diagnosis.

Key Market Insights

More than 210 players presently claim to offer a variety of services for proteome profiling

Majority of the service providers offer protein identification (99%) and protein quantification (82%) services. Based on application area, most of the players claim to provide services for drug development (over 75%); followed by those offering proteome profiling for disease diagnosis (39%).

Over 80% proteome profiling service providers are based in North America and Europe

Within North America, majority (91%) of the players are headquartered in the US, whereas, in Europe, most of the companies are based in (in decreasing order of number of service providers) Germany (6), UK (2), Switzerland (2) and Sweden (2).

Partnership activity within this domain has grown at a CAGR of 38%, between 2014 and 2019

Maximum number of partnerships were observed in 2019. Further, majority of the agreements signed with this domain were reported to be service alliances and technology licensing agreements, representing over 55% of the total instances.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 70% of the overall market share by 2030 In the long term, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively faster pace. Further, in terms of type of sponsor, pharmaceutical companies represent the highest share and this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading proteome profiling service providers?

What are the key challenges faced by proteome profiling service providers?

What kind of partnership models are most commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the key performance indicators used by sponsors to evaluate potential service providers?

How is the recent COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the demand for proteome profiling services?

What factors are anticipated to influence the evolution of the proteome profiling market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 16 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the proteome profiling services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Application Area

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Others

Type of Sponsor(s)

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, in terms of application area, the market for proteome profiling services intended for disease diagnosis is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

James Fedrick (President and Chief Executive Officer, Rockland Immunochemicals)

Anton Iliuk (Chief Technology Officer, Tymora Analytical Operations)

The research covers profiles of key players (listed below) offering proteome profiling services; each profile features an overview of the company, its service portfolio, details on proteome profiling-related services and technologies offered, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Biognosys

BGI

Bioproximity

Cell Signaling Technology

Creative Biolabs

Creative Proteomics

Cytomics

i-DNA Biotechnology

NMI TT Pharmaservices

Poochon Scientific

Proteomics International

Proteome Factory

Sciomics

tebu-bio

VProteomics

