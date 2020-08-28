Global Sales of Artificial Turf to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2020, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New TMR Study

Artificial Turf Market: Overview

Artificial turf is a type of man-made surface produced by using synthetic fibers such as polyethylene, polyamides, nylon, and polypropylene. It looks similar to natural grass. It is used in areas such as sports fields and playgrounds which require grass surfaces. Additionally, it is employed on wells and residential lawns.

These grass fibers are long lasting and they have a low environmental impact as they require low amount of water and they are recyclable. Artificial turfs are highly durable, eco-friendly, and require low maintenance. They are of superior quality. They can be used in any climate. Artificial turfs are also used in the landscaping & leisure sector.

Artificial turfs are easy to replace and maintain. They eliminate the use of harmful pesticides and fertilizers, which are required for natural grass cultivation.

Artificial turfs are children- and pet-friendly, as they possess properties such as bacterial resistance

Key Drivers for Global Artificial Turf Market

Growth of the global construction industry is a key factor driving the global artificial turf market. Demand for artificial turfs for use in the construction sector for stadiums, sports fields, commercial gardens, and houses is rising.

Innovations in products have supported growth of the global artificial turf market. Rising use of artificial turfs in public spaces led by water scarcity is likely to drive the demand for artificial turfs during the forecast period.

Growing sports activities across the globe and rising government investments in the development of sports programs and playgrounds are positively impacting the global artificial turf market

In the last few years, several players have underwent ACL injuries on turf fields, which limits application of artificial turfs in sports fields

Commercial Segment to Hold a Significant Share of Global Artificial Turf Market

Based on film type, the global artificial turf market has been segmented into residential, commercial, sports, and others

The commercial segment is anticipated to witness growth at the most rapid pace during the forecast period. Artificial turfs are widely used in various public utility spaces such as walkways, public gardens, and amusement parks. Growing number of commercial constructions is likely to boost the segment during the forecast period.

Residential societies, parks, backyards, terraces, lawns, etc. are key application areas of artificial turf. Rising living standards and increasing disposable income are augmenting the demand for artificial turf in the residential segment.

Polyethylene Segment to Hold a Significant Share of Global Artificial Turf Market

Base on material type, the global artificial turf market can be segmented into polyamides, polyethylene, polypropylene, nylon, and others

Polyethylene is anticipated to remain the dominant segment of the global artificial turf market during the forecast period. Polyethylene is a highly versatile material and it has excellent properties such as durability, softness, and resilience.

Polypropylene is expected to be the second-largest segment of the global artificial turf market during the forecast period, followed by polyamides and nylon segments. Nylon turfs can retain their original shape, due to stiffness of nylon. Also, these turfs are resistant to extreme temperatures. However, high costs of nylon turfs restrict their use in residential, sports, and commercial applications.

Europe to Offer Lucrative Opportunities to Artificial Turf Market

In terms of region, the global artificial turf market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe is anticipated to hold a major share of the global market during the forecast period. The region is also estimated to be the most rapidly expanding market for artificial turfs in the next few years. Availability of a large number of sports grounds, growing inclination toward outdoor sports, and shifting trend from conventional grass fields toward synthetic grass fields in Europe are key factors boosting the market in the region.

A large number of artificial turfs were set up for sports over the last few years. Artificial turfs were also used during FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup in 2014 and FIFA World Cup in 2018.

The U.K. is anticipated to be the leading market for artificial turf in Europe during the forecast period. The country has around 5,000 artificial turf pitches. France holds second position in the Europe artificial turf market, with the availability of 1,800 synthetic pitches in the country.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global artificial turf market was fragmented in 2018. Major players are adopting various key strategies such as development of new products and expanding their market reach through expanding their distribution network in emerging markets.

Key players operating in the global artificial turf market are:

Sports Group

Tarkett Group

Tencate Grass

SiS Pitches

CC Grass

Challenger Industries Inc.

Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS)

Global Syn-Turf

ForeverLawn

Rhino-Turf

K&B Junwoo

Green Diamond Synthetic Turf

Global Artificial Turf Market: Research Scope

Global Artificial Turf Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Sports

Others

Global Artificial Turf Market, by Material Type

Polyamides

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Nylon

Others

Global Artificial Turf Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

