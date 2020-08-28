Global Solid Urea market:Recommendations For Emerging Companies-Yara International, KOCH, SABIC

“

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Solid Urea market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Solid Urea market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Solid Urea market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Solid Urea market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Solid Urea market has been authenticated by market experts.

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Solid Urea market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Solid Urea Market Leading Players

QAFCO, Yara International, KOCH, SABIC, OCI, CF Industries, Nutrien, EuroChem, Group DF, Potash Corp, Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, CNPC, Rui Xing Group, Luxi Chemical Group, Huajin Chemical Industries, Hualu-hengsheng

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Solid Urea market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Solid Urea Segmentation by Product

Granular Urea, Prilled Urea

Solid Urea Segmentation by Application

:, Fertilizers (Basal Fertilizer, Seed Fertilizer and Foliage Top-Dressing), Feed Additives, Industry Use （ADBLUE，etc), Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Solid Urea market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Solid Urea market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Solid Urea market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Solid Urea market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Solid Urea market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Solid Urea market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Solid Urea Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solid Urea

1.2 Solid Urea Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solid Urea Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Granular Urea

1.2.3 Prilled Urea

1.3 Solid Urea Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solid Urea Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Fertilizers (Basal Fertilizer, Seed Fertilizer and Foliage Top-Dressing)

1.3.3 Feed Additives

1.3.4 Industry Use （ADBLUE，etc)

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Solid Urea Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Solid Urea Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Solid Urea Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Solid Urea Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Solid Urea Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Solid Urea Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solid Urea Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Solid Urea Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Solid Urea Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Solid Urea Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Solid Urea Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Solid Urea Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Solid Urea Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Solid Urea Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Solid Urea Production

3.4.1 North America Solid Urea Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Solid Urea Production

3.5.1 Europe Solid Urea Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Solid Urea Production

3.6.1 China Solid Urea Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Solid Urea Production

3.7.1 Japan Solid Urea Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Solid Urea Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Solid Urea Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Solid Urea Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Solid Urea Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solid Urea Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solid Urea Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Solid Urea Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Solid Urea Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solid Urea Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Solid Urea Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Solid Urea Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Solid Urea Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Solid Urea Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Solid Urea Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solid Urea Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solid Urea Business

7.1 QAFCO

7.1.1 QAFCO Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 QAFCO Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 QAFCO Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 QAFCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Yara International

7.2.1 Yara International Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Yara International Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Yara International Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Yara International Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 KOCH

7.3.1 KOCH Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 KOCH Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 KOCH Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 KOCH Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 SABIC

7.4.1 SABIC Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 SABIC Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 SABIC Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 OCI

7.5.1 OCI Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 OCI Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 OCI Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 OCI Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 CF Industries

7.6.1 CF Industries Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 CF Industries Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 CF Industries Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 CF Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nutrien

7.7.1 Nutrien Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Nutrien Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Nutrien Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Nutrien Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 EuroChem

7.8.1 EuroChem Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 EuroChem Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 EuroChem Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 EuroChem Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Group DF

7.9.1 Group DF Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Group DF Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Group DF Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Group DF Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Potash Corp

7.10.1 Potash Corp Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Potash Corp Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Potash Corp Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Potash Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

7.11.1 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 CNPC

7.12.1 CNPC Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 CNPC Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 CNPC Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 CNPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Rui Xing Group

7.13.1 Rui Xing Group Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Rui Xing Group Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Rui Xing Group Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Rui Xing Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Luxi Chemical Group

7.14.1 Luxi Chemical Group Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Luxi Chemical Group Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Luxi Chemical Group Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Luxi Chemical Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Huajin Chemical Industries

7.15.1 Huajin Chemical Industries Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Huajin Chemical Industries Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Huajin Chemical Industries Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Huajin Chemical Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Hualu-hengsheng

7.16.1 Hualu-hengsheng Solid Urea Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Hualu-hengsheng Solid Urea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Hualu-hengsheng Solid Urea Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Hualu-hengsheng Main Business and Markets Served 8 Solid Urea Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solid Urea Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solid Urea

8.4 Solid Urea Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Solid Urea Distributors List

9.3 Solid Urea Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solid Urea (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solid Urea (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Solid Urea (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Solid Urea Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Solid Urea Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Solid Urea Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Solid Urea Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Solid Urea Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Solid Urea

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Solid Urea by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Solid Urea by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Solid Urea by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Solid Urea 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solid Urea by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solid Urea by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Solid Urea by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Solid Urea by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

“