Global Technology Spending on Revenue Cycle Management Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

This report provides forecast and analysis of the technology spending on revenue cycle management at the global and regional levels. It provides historical data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 in terms of spending (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on technology spending on revenue cycle management. It includes drivers and restraints of revenue cycle management and impact in each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for revenue cycle management vendors. It also includes the workflow process with a list of vendors and industry stakeholders.

In order to provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with unique selling propositions. The dashboard provides a detailed comparison of revenue cycle management vendors on parameters such as collective market share and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by platform, by solution, by deployment, by end users and by region.

The global technology spending on revenue cycle management is primarily being driven by the wide array of advantages that their implementation can offer, such as increase in revenue generation, better efficiency in healthcare practices, easier compliance with industry norms and regulations, and greater accuracy and easier access to healthcare IT systems. However, its market is currently being restricted by a host of issues, including the inability to handle uninsured patients, the losses and increased pressure incurred due to changes in regulations, the low mobility of a system in response to shifting market dynamics, and the overall concerns regarding the integrity and security of data.

The current trends in the global market for technology spending on revenue cycle management include a growing use of credit card programs that can aid and cover a greater percentage of a national population and allow healthcare organizations to access their medical data faster. The global market for technology spending on revenue cycle management is expected to reach an evaluation of US$51.56 bn by the end of 2024. It was calculated at US$28.50 bn at the end of 2015 and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.9% within a forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Revenue cycle management can be dissected into integrated and stand-alone, on the basis of platforms. An integrated platform for revenue cycle management is a combined system for a healthcare organization’s financial performance management, a patient’s electronic health records (EHR), and business intelligence tools, all collected under a single revenue cycle solution. A stand-alone platform in revenue cycle management, on the other hand, can work independently of other solutions or software. It works individually without requiring patient health records or medical records integration. Based on deployment, revenue cycle management is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. Cloud-based deployment is trending and has greater growth opportunities in the forecast years due to its accessibility and lower costs.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of some of the key participants operating in the global market. Some of the players in the revenue cycle management include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Perot Systems (a NTT DATA company), CPSI, 3M, TriZetto Corporation, and DST Systems, Inc.

