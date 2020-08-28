Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Size by Production, Top Countries Import-Export and Consumption Forecast & Regional Analysis by 2024

“Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market” 2020-2024 Report Provides Market Share, CAGR, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost And Market Influencing factors of the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) industry in global regions. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.

Top Key Manufacturers of global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market:

Kraton Polymers, DOW Chemical, BASF SE, Dynasol, LG Chem, PolyOne, Asahi Chemical, Versalis, Mitsubishi, Sibur, Chevron Phillips, Kumho Petrochemical, DuPont, ExxonMobil, JSR, Kuraray, Arkema SA, Sinopec, Lee Chang Yung, TSRC, CNPC, ChiMei

Brief Description about Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market:

Thermoplastic Elastomers are the class of polymers which consist of thermoplastics and elastomeric properties. Thermoplastic elastomers consist of several properties such as high flexibility, slip resistance, electric absorption, ergonomic comfort and soft texture.

The TPE industry has low concentration. Manufacturers are distributed around the world. Kraton Polymers is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 8.96% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 28.10% share of the market in 2015.

Automobile accounted for the largest market with about 42.94% of the global consumption for TPE in 2015. With over 28.94% share of in the TPE market, Footwear was the second largest.

SBCs is the main product, capturing about 41.10% of global consumption of TPE in 2015. SBCs are widely used in adhesives, sealants, polymer, paving and roofing, coatings, candle and personal care applications and others. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA.

By the product type, the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market is primarily split into:

Styrene-based TPE (SBCs), Thermoplastic Polyolefins, Thermoplastic Polyurethanes, Polyether Ester TPE(TPEE), Others

By the end users/application, Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market report covers the following segments:

Footwear, Automobile, Building & Construction, Other

Major Countries play vital role in Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market size study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) market report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

