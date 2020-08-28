Global Trauma Implants Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights

The global trauma implants market size is expected to reach USD 10.14 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of sports injuries among children and teenagers will contribute significantly to the trauma implants market share in the forthcoming years. According to the study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), around 30 million children and teenagers participate in organized sports in the U.S. and more than 3.5 million teens and children suffer from sports injuries every year. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population around the world will aid the expansion of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% between the years 2015 and 2050.
Leading Players operating in the Trauma Implants Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)
- Smith & Nephew
- Zimmer Biomet
- Stryker
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Aesculap, Inc.– a B. Braun company
- Acumed LLC
- Orthofix Medical Inc.
- Conformis
- Other Prominent Players
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Technological Advancements in Trauma Implants
- Number of Bone Surgeries with Trauma Implants by Region
- The Regulatory Scenario for key Countries/Regions
- Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc.
- Global Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
- Metal plates & Screws
- Pins/Wires
- Nails & Rods
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user
- Hospitals
- Orthopedic Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Continued…
