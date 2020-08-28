Global Trauma Implants Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights

The global trauma implants market size is expected to reach USD 10.14 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of sports injuries among children and teenagers will contribute significantly to the trauma implants market share in the forthcoming years. According to the study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), around 30 million children and teenagers participate in organized sports in the U.S. and more than 3.5 million teens and children suffer from sports injuries every year. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population around the world will aid the expansion of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% between the years 2015 and 2050.

Leading Players operating in the Trauma Implants Market are:

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Aesculap, Inc.– a B. Braun company

Acumed LLC

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Conformis

Other Prominent Players

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Technological Advancements in Trauma Implants

Number of Bone Surgeries with Trauma Implants by Region

The Regulatory Scenario for key Countries/Regions

Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc. Global Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Metal plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails & Rods Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Metal plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails & Rods Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



Europe Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Metal plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails & Rods Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Metal plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails & Rods Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Metal plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails & Rods Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Trauma Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Metal plates & Screws Pins/Wires Nails & Rods Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Continued…

