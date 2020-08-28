Gluten-Free Products Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Gluten-Free Products Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gluten-Free Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Gluten-Free Products:

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, barley or any of their crossbred varieties and derivatives. In baking, gluten is the binding agent within the flour that prevents the baked good from crumbling. As such, gluten is found in many processed and packaged product. A gluten free product does not contain any gluten or grains such as spelt-wheat, which is gluten-rich. In this report, gluten free products include Bakery Products, Pizzas & Pastas, Cereals & Snacks, Savories and Others.

Boulder Brands

DR. SCHÃ„R AG/SPA

ENJOY LIFE NATURAL

General Mills, Inc

The Hain Celestial Group

Kraft Heinz

HERO GROUP AG

KELKIN LTD

NQPC

RAISIO PLC

Kelloggâ€™s Company

Big Oz Industries

Dominoâ€™s Pizza Gluten-Free Products Market Types:

Bakery Products

Pizzas & Pastas

Cereals & Snacks

Savories

Others Gluten-Free Products Market Applications:

Conventional Stores

Hotels & Restaurants

Educational Institutions

Hospitals & Drug Stores

Specialty Services

Overall, the gluten free products market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

Well over 15% of consumers are purchasing gluten free products as part of a healthy lifestyle not just due to dietary restrictions. Gluten free, once thought a fad, is now a global trend, and there are even more than 15% of households using gluten free products in North America.

The worldwide market for Gluten-Free Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 9050 million USD in 2024, from 5330 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.