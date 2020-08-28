HEALTHCARE FRAUD ANALYTICS MARKET SET TO GROW MASSIVELY BY 2020-2027 WITH PROFILING PLAYERS SAS INSTITUTE, DXC TECHNOLOGY, PONDERA SOLUTIONS

A new market study report by The Insight Partners on the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

The healthcare fraud analytics market was valued at US$ 1,331.09 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 8,707.73 million by 2027.

Brief Overview on Healthcare Fraud Analytics

Healthcare fraud is a kind of white-collar crime that includes the filing of dishonest health care claims to turn a profit. The most common types of health care fraud include billing for more expensive services or procedures, misrepresenting non-covered treatments, insurance frauds, and others. The global healthcare fraud analytics market driven by factors such as include rising number of healthcare fraudulent cases across the globe and growing health insurance industry are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, concerns regarding healthcare fraud analytics is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Insights

Rising Number of Healthcare Fraudulent Cases across the Globe

Healthcare fraud is an illicit line of work which is committed by small minority of dishonest health care providers and organized crime groups. The healthcare fraud includes health insurance fraud, drug fraud, prescription drug diversion medical identification theft and others.

As per the Global Health Care Anti-Fraud Network, each year approximately US$ 260 billion (180 billion euros) or about 6 percent of the global total health care expenditure is lost to fraud. This amount is equal to the GDP of a country like Finland or Malaysia.

The Emerging Players in the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market includes

Conduent Inc.

DXC Technology

Scioinspire, Corp.

FICO

Optum, Inc.

SAS Institute

Pondera Solutions

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

Whitehatai

Cotiviti, Inc.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Healthcare Fraud Analytics Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market segments and regions.

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Solution

Predictive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise Delivery Models

Cloud Based Delivery Models

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By Application

Insurance Claims Review

Pharmacy Billing Misuse

Payment Integrity

Identity Theft

Other Applications

Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market – By End User

Government Agencies

Private Insurance Payers

Third-party Service Providers

Employers

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market.

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

