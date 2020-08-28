High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2026 | DuPont, DSM, Solvay

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Temperature Nylon (HTN) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Temperature Nylon (HTN) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Research Report: DuPont, DSM, Solvay, MGC, Mitsui Chemicals, BASF, Kuraray, EMS Chemie Holding, Kingfa, Evonik, RadiciGroup, Genius, Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang NHU, Zhejiang Xinli New Material
Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Segmentation by Product: PA6T
PA46
PA9T
PA10T
MXD6
Others
Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile
Electronics
LED
Machinery
Others
The High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Temperature Nylon (HTN) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)
1.3.2 PA6T
1.3.3 PA46
1.3.4 PA9T
1.3.5 PA10T
1.3.6 MXD6
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Automobile
1.4.3 Electronics
1.4.4 LED
1.4.5 Machinery
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Industry Trends
2.4.1 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Trends
2.4.2 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Drivers
2.4.3 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Challenges
2.4.4 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Restraints
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Players: Views for Future
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers High Temperature Nylon (HTN) by Revenue
3.2.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in High Temperature Nylon (HTN) as of 2019)
3.4 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.4 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.4 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Size by Application
5.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 DuPont
11.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information
11.1.2 DuPont Business Overview
11.1.3 DuPont High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 DuPont High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.1.5 DuPont SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 DuPont Recent Developments
11.2 DSM
11.2.1 DSM Corporation Information
11.2.2 DSM Business Overview
11.2.3 DSM High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 DSM High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.2.5 DSM SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 DSM Recent Developments
11.3 Solvay
11.3.1 Solvay Corporation Information
11.3.2 Solvay Business Overview
11.3.3 Solvay High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Solvay High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.3.5 Solvay SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Solvay Recent Developments
11.4 MGC
11.4.1 MGC Corporation Information
11.4.2 MGC Business Overview
11.4.3 MGC High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 MGC High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.4.5 MGC SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 MGC Recent Developments
11.5 Mitsui Chemicals
11.5.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information
11.5.2 Mitsui Chemicals Business Overview
11.5.3 Mitsui Chemicals High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Mitsui Chemicals High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.5.5 Mitsui Chemicals SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments
11.6 BASF
11.6.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.6.2 BASF Business Overview
11.6.3 BASF High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 BASF High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.6.5 BASF SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 BASF Recent Developments
11.7 Kuraray
11.7.1 Kuraray Corporation Information
11.7.2 Kuraray Business Overview
11.7.3 Kuraray High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Kuraray High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.7.5 Kuraray SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Kuraray Recent Developments
11.8 EMS Chemie Holding
11.8.1 EMS Chemie Holding Corporation Information
11.8.2 EMS Chemie Holding Business Overview
11.8.3 EMS Chemie Holding High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 EMS Chemie Holding High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.8.5 EMS Chemie Holding SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 EMS Chemie Holding Recent Developments
11.9 Kingfa
11.9.1 Kingfa Corporation Information
11.9.2 Kingfa Business Overview
11.9.3 Kingfa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Kingfa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.9.5 Kingfa SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Kingfa Recent Developments
11.10 Evonik
11.10.1 Evonik Corporation Information
11.10.2 Evonik Business Overview
11.10.3 Evonik High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Evonik High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.10.5 Evonik SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Evonik Recent Developments
11.11 RadiciGroup
11.11.1 RadiciGroup Corporation Information
11.11.2 RadiciGroup Business Overview
11.11.3 RadiciGroup High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 RadiciGroup High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.11.5 RadiciGroup SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 RadiciGroup Recent Developments
11.12 Genius
11.12.1 Genius Corporation Information
11.12.2 Genius Business Overview
11.12.3 Genius High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Genius High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.12.5 Genius SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Genius Recent Developments
11.13 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd.
11.13.1 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.13.2 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. Business Overview
11.13.3 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.13.5 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 Jiangmen Dezhongtai Engineering Plastic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
11.14 Zhejiang NHU
11.14.1 Zhejiang NHU Corporation Information
11.14.2 Zhejiang NHU Business Overview
11.14.3 Zhejiang NHU High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Zhejiang NHU High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.14.5 Zhejiang NHU SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 Zhejiang NHU Recent Developments
11.15 Zhejiang Xinli New Material
11.15.1 Zhejiang Xinli New Material Corporation Information
11.15.2 Zhejiang Xinli New Material Business Overview
11.15.3 Zhejiang Xinli New Material High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Zhejiang Xinli New Material High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Products and Services
11.15.5 Zhejiang Xinli New Material SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 Zhejiang Xinli New Material Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Channels
12.2.2 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Distributors
12.3 High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Customers
13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.1.1 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.1 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.2 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.3 North America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.1 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.2 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.3 Europe High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.1 Asia Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.2 Asia Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.3 Asia Pacific High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.1 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.2 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.3 Latin America High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.6.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.3 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Nylon (HTN) Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
