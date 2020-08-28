HIV/AIDS Drugs Market: Company Profiles, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Industry Growth, Segments, Landscape

The global HIV/AIDS drugs market is likely to derive growth form the increasing prevalence of the disease across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “HIV/AIDS Drugs Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 25,314.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 40,675.0 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hiv-aids-drugs-market-101115

Key Players Operating in The Hiv Drugs Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

ViiV Healthcare

Gilead Sciences

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Theratechnologies

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

AbbVie

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Epidemiology of HIV/AIDS by Key Countries

Overview of Pipeline Analysis

Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries

Pricing Analysis

Key Strategies Employed by Market Leaders in Various Regions

Overview of New Product Launches Global HIV-AIDS Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs) Integrase Inhibitors Combination HIV Medicines Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World



North America HIV-AIDS Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Drug Class Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs) Integrase Inhibitors Combination HIV Medicines Others

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others

Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



Europe HIV-AIDS Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Drug Class Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs) Integrase Inhibitors Combination HIV Medicines Others

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others

Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-Region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific HIV-AIDS Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Drug Class Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs) Integrase Inhibitors Combination HIV Medicines Others

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others

Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-Region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Continued…

