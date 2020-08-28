Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions

The global “hormonal contraceptives market size” is projected to reach a value of USD 26.6 billion by 2026, with a notable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026. This is owing to the unmet needs for contraceptives worldwide, especially in developing nations. The market was valued at USD 16.7 billion in 2018. The World Health Organization estimated a rise in the utilization of modern contraceptives from 54% in 1990 to about 57.4% in 2015. This is attributable to the easy availability and user reliability of contraceptive products all over the world. Such factors are likely to add impetus to the hormonal contraceptives market size in the forecast duration.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hormonal-contraceptives-market-102078

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions regulatory scenario for key countries Fertility Statistics for Key Countries, 2018 Reimbursement Scenario New Product Launches

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Pills Injectable Vaginal Ring Intrauterine Device Implants Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Channel Public Channel & NGOs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Segmentation:

By Product

Pills

Injectable

Implants

Vaginal Ring

Intrauterine Devices

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Channel

Public Channel & NGOs

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Related Reports:

Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Smart Inhalers Market

Smart Inhalers Market

Smart Inhalers Market