Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions

The global “hormonal contraceptives market size” is projected to reach a value of USD 26.6 billion by 2026, with a notable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026. This is owing to the unmet needs for contraceptives worldwide, especially in developing nations. The market was valued at USD 16.7 billion in 2018. The World Health Organization estimated a rise in the utilization of modern contraceptives from 54% in 1990 to about 57.4% in 2015. This is attributable to the easy availability and user reliability of contraceptive products all over the world. Such factors are likely to add impetus to the hormonal contraceptives market size in the forecast duration.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hormonal-contraceptives-market-102078
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions
- regulatory scenario for key countries
- Fertility Statistics for Key Countries, 2018
- Reimbursement Scenario
- New Product Launches
- Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
- Pills
- Injectable
- Vaginal Ring
- Intrauterine Device
- Implants
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Channel
- Public Channel & NGOs
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
- North America
- Europe
- Asia pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Segmentation:
By Product
- Pills
- Injectable
- Implants
- Vaginal Ring
- Intrauterine Devices
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Channel
- Public Channel & NGOs
- Others
By Geography
- North America (the U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East and Africa ( South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Related Reports: