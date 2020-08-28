The global “biomarkers market” is set to gain traction from their increasing usage in a wide variety of applications, namely, drug discovery and development, safety assessment, and medicine. Besides, numerous biotech and pharmaceutical companies are persistently investing huge sums in the research and development activities. The increasing prevalence of cancer is also one of the crucial factors that would affect the market positively during the forecast period.
Key Players Operating in The Biomarkers MarketInclude:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Abbott
- R&D System
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Axon Medchem
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- BioVision Inc.
- Sino Biological Inc.
- CENTOGENE N.V.
- Other key market players
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- New Product Launches, by Key Market Players
- Prevalence by Disease Indication, By Key Countries/ Region, 2018
- Incidence of Cancer, By Key Countries/ Key Region,2018
- Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Overview of Biomarkers In Personalized Medicine
- Global Biomarkers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Diagnostics & Research Laboratories
- Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
