The global “biomarkers market” is set to gain traction from their increasing usage in a wide variety of applications, namely, drug discovery and development, safety assessment, and medicine. Besides, numerous biotech and pharmaceutical companies are persistently investing huge sums in the research and development activities. The increasing prevalence of cancer is also one of the crucial factors that would affect the market positively during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in The Biomarkers MarketInclude:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Abbott

R&D System

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Axon Medchem

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioVision Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

Other key market players

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launches, by Key Market Players Prevalence by Disease Indication, By Key Countries/ Region, 2018 Incidence of Cancer, By Key Countries/ Key Region,2018 Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Overview of Biomarkers In Personalized Medicine

Global Biomarkers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Oncology Cardiology Neurology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Diagnostics & Research Laboratories Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



