The Germany home healthcare market size will expand considerably in the coming years due to favorable health reimbursement policies in the country. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Home Healthcare: Germany Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 2,874.7 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 4,446.9 Mn by the end of 2026 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.6%.

Key Players Operating in The Germany home healthcare market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medline Industries Inc.

Acelity L.P.

Fresenius Medical Care

Hollister Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Group plc

Molnlycke Health Care

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Germany home healthcare market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Germany home healthcare market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Reimbursement Scenario

4.2 Ageing Population Statistics

4.3 Government Initiatives to Encourage Home Healthcare

4.4 Home Healthcare Industry Structure

4.5 Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Germany Home Healthcare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis – By Product

5.2.1 Continence Care

5.2.1.1 Briefs & Diapers

5.2.1.2 Catheters & Bags

5.2.1.3 Underpads & Liners

5.2.1.4 Others

5.2.2 Wound Care

5.2.2.1 Traditional Wound Dressings

5.2.2.2 Advanced Wound Dressings

5.2.2.3 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

5.2.2.4 Others

5.2.3 Ostomy Care

5.2.3.1 Ostomy Care Bags

5.2.3.2 Accessories

5.2.4 Clinical Nutrition

5.2.4.1 Parenteral Nutrition

5.2.3.2 Enteral Nutrition

5.2.5 Respiratory Care

5.2.6 Equipment & Housekeeping Supplies

5.2.7 Others

TOC Continued..

