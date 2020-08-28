The global neurodegenerative diseases drugs market size growth is expected to derive growth from the rising prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases especially among the aging population. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers valuable insights into the trends prevailing in the market. In 2018, the global market was valued at US$35,497.3 Mn and is projected to be worth US$ 62,786.2 Mn by 2026. At this pace, the global market is estimated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast duration.
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- Key Insights
- Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Diseases – For Key Countreis, 2018
- Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries
- Patent Snapshot
- New Product Launch
- Pipeline Analysis
- Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Global Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class
- Immunomodulators
- Interferons
- Decarboxylase Inhibitors
- Dopamine Agonists
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Parkinson’s Disease
- Alzheimer’s Disease
- Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injection
- Transdermal
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
TOC Continued….
