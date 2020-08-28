The global neurodegenerative diseases drugs market size growth is expected to derive growth from the rising prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases especially among the aging population. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers valuable insights into the trends prevailing in the market. In 2018, the global market was valued at US$35,497.3 Mn and is projected to be worth US$ 62,786.2 Mn by 2026. At this pace, the global market is estimated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast duration.

Key Features of Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market Report:

Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

Key Success Factors

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Diseases – For Key Countreis, 2018 Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries Patent Snapshot New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Immunomodulators Interferons Decarboxylase Inhibitors Dopamine Agonists Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Multiple Sclerosis Parkinson’s Disease Alzheimer’s Disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Injection Transdermal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….

