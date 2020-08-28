Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2020: Worldwide Opportunities, Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market

The global human microbiome therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 1,544.6 million by 2027 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Medical Foods, and Prescription Drugs); By Therapeutic Area (Autoimmune Disorders, Dental Disorders, Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders, Dermatological Disorders, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Disorders, Oncology, and Others); By Indication (Acne Vulgaris, Atopic Dermatitis, Clostridium difficile Infection, Colorectal Cancer, Diabetes, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Lactose Intolerance, Lung Cancer, Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Obesity, and Coeliac Disease); By Approach (Small Molecule Therapies, Single Strain Whole Bacteria, Microbial Consortia, Genetically Modified Single Strain Bacteria, Phage Cocktail, and Microbial Ecosystems), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Microbiome refers to the residing micro-organisms genomes in the human body, particularly in the gut. The human body comprises more than 100 trillion microbes and around 2 million microbe genomes. These microbiota plays a significant role in the body’s physiological functions and includes viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Primarily it has Bacteroidetes (gram negative) and Firmicutes, commonly Clostridium and Lactobacillus sp. (gram positive). The majority of these are strict anaerobes, with fungi and archaebacteria comprising less than 1 per cent of the total population.

Request for sample copy of this report @https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/human-microbiome-therapeutics-market/request-for-sample

The global market is driven by an increased focus on microbiome based early diagnosis of diseases, increase in the prevalence of diseases due to dysbiosis, rising collaborations, and strongly funded government backed microbiome research projects. In November 2019, the Million Microbiome of Humans Project (MMHP) was launched in collaboration with France, Denmark, China, Latvia, Sweden and other countries to co-operate in meta-genomic research. The aim is to create the largest human microbiome database from analyzing more than one million samples gathered from reproductive tract, gut, skin, and other organs in the next few years.

Market participants such as Enterome Bioscience, Biotagenics, Seres Therapeutics, Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BoobyBiome, 4D Pharma PLC, UBiome, Carbiotix, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Finch Therapeutics, GNUbiotics Sciences, ClearB Therapeutics, GoodBelly, GoodGut, Synlogic, Second Genome, 16S Technologies, 5QBD-Biotech, Vedanta Biosciences, Holobiome, Commense, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Evelo Biosciences, CoreBiome, Igen Biolab Group, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, DermBiont, Hyggut, Embion Technologies, Lactobio, BiomX, Exeliom Biosciences, and LNC Therapeutics are some of the key players operating in the concerned market.

Recently, in July 2020, 4D pharma plc., the UK based pharma company engaged in the development of live bio-therapeutics announced that patient enrollment for its phase II trial of its candidate oral immune-modulator MRx-4DP0004 for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is open, and dosing to start very soon. The company is world leader in the production of live bio-therapeutics (live microbiome used to cure disease). Its products are the orally delivered single strain bacteria, which are naturally present in the human gut.

Polaris Market research has segmented the Human Microbiome Therapeutics market report on the basis of product, therapeutic area, indication, approach, and region

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Medical Foods

Prescription Drugs

Human Microbiome Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Autoimmune Disorders

Dental Disorders

Digestive and Gastrointestinal Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Infectious Disease

Metabolic Disorders

Oncology

Others

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Indication Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Acne Vulgaris

Atopic Dermatitis

Clostridium Difficile Infection

Colorectal Cancer

Diabetes

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Lactose Intolerance

Lung Cancer

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

Obesity

Coeliac Disease

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Approach Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Small Molecule Therapies

Single Strain Whole Bacteria

Microbial Consortia

Genetically Modified Single Strain Bacteria

Phage Cocktail

Microbial Ecosystems

Human Microbiome Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany UK Italy Netherlands Spain Austria

Asia Pacific China India Japan Malaysia Australia South Korea

Central & South America Mexico Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa



Request for Discount on This Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/human-microbiome-therapeutics-market/request-for-discount-pricing

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world.

Contact us

Polaris Market Research

Phone: 1-646-568-9980

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com