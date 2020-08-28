Hyaluronic Acid Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global “Hyaluronic Acid Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hyaluronic Acid in these regions. This report also studies the global Hyaluronic Acid market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Hyaluronic acid is an anionic, nonsulfated glycosaminoglycan distributed widely throughout connective, epithelial, and neural tissues. It is unique among glycosaminoglycans in that it is nonsulfated, forms in the plasma membrane instead of the Golgi apparatus, and can be very large, with its molecular weight often reaching the millions. One of the chief components of the extracellular matrix, hyaluronan contributes significantly to cell proliferation and migration, and may also be involved in the progression of some malignant tumors.

Dermal Fillers

The rising popularity of minimal-invasive procedures and the cost-effectiveness of non-surgical procedures is driving the adoption ofÂ non-surgical cosmeticÂ procedures across the globe. Technavioâ€™s research analysis on the global hyaluronic acid market identifies that this increased adoption of non-surgical cosmetic procedures will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the marketâ€™s growth during the next few years. Dermal fillers,Â chemical peels, laser treatments, microdermabrasion, and botulinum toxin are some of the major non-surgical procedures. Hyaluronic acid (HA), calcium hydroxylapatite, polyalkylimide, polylactic acid, and polymethyl-methacrylate microspheres are the major types of dermal fillers. Hyaluronic acid injection helps in the reduction of damage caused by scars, wounds, or lines. It is also used to improve the contour of the skin. This will consequently increase the demand for hyaluronic acid for cosmetic procedures, fueling market growth.Â

North America is witnessing considerable growth of the hyaluronic acid market due to the rising demand for treatments in the medical and cosmetic sectors. The regionâ€™s healthcare sector is well advanced and there are a number of high-quality medical facilities. Consumers in this region give more importance to anti-aging treatments such as plastic surgery. This in turn, will drive the demand for hyaluronic acid (HA) in the region. Moreover, the adoption of HA will also increase with the growing instances of osteoarthritis.