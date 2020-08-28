IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON HEALTH TOURISM MARKET 2020 TO SEE HUGE GROWTH BY 2026 |KPJ HEALTHCARE BERHAD, APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD, BUMRUNGRAD INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL, IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD

A new market study is released on Health Tourism Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This Health Tourism Market report is delivered as the most relevant, unique, fair, and creditable global market research report to valuable customers and clients depending upon their specific business needs. It facilitates in adjusting the production depending on the conditions of demand which avoids wastage of goods. Market research reports like this Health Tourism Market surely helps to reduce business risk and failure. Major competitor strategies include but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. Research and analysis is carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the client need and the business requirements. Leading competitors of Health Tourism Market are KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Bumrungrad International Hospital, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Raffles Medical Group, BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED and many more

North America Health Tourism Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026

Drivers: North America Health Tourism Market

Increasing old age population in developed countries is creating avenues for medical tourism in developing countries

Strengthening of U.S. dollar multiplies number of U.S. patients seeking medical tourism

Restraints:

Rising Crime Rates In Developing Nations

Post-operative complications and aftercare at the patient’s country of residence remain a major deterrent of medical tourism

Key Market Players: North America Health Tourism Market ​​​​​​​

The key market players for North America health tourism market are KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Bumrungrad International Hospital, IHH Healthcare Berhad, Raffles Medical Group, BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED, Prince Court Medical Centre, University Hospital Motol, Clinical Center of Serbia, Columbia Asia, Wockhardt Hospitals, Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, Asian Heart Institute, Min-Sheng Hospital, Apex Heart Institute, Medical Star, Hospital CMQ, Sani Dental Group, Bravo Development Group, Inc., Angeles Health International.

Market Definition: Global Health Tourism Market

Health tourism is to travel across different countries for the benefit of medical treatment of the diseases which may not be accessible in the patient’s nation of origin. The treatment might incorporate a wide cluster of therapeutic services. Though, the most frequently profited services include elective surgery, fertility treatment, dental care and cosmetic surgery.

Opportunity:

Incursion of robotic surgery can reduce cost and make healthcare industry in the U.S. competitive

Challenge:

Language barrier and mother tongue influence creates hurdles for hospitals

Market Trends:

North America health tourism market is segmented into three notable segments which are treatment, type of intervention and patient mobility.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into cosmetic surgery, dentistry, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, bariatric surgery, reproductive, oncology, transplantation, eye surgery, diagnostics and others. The dentistry segment is dominating the North America health tourism market.

On the basis of type of intervention, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, bio-medicine, medicaments & medical devices, complementary medicines, non-medical facilities and others

On the basis of Patient mobility, the market is segmented into temporary visitors, long term residents, outsourced patients and common borders

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

