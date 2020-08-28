In-wheel Motors Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Global “In-wheel Motors Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station In-wheel Motors. A Report, titled “Global In-wheel Motors Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the In-wheel Motors manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, In-wheel Motors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
In-wheel motors allow torque to be applied at the wheel; the point where the torque is required. In-wheel motors occupy the most unobtrusive space inside the vehicle, leaving more volume inside the vehicle body for batteries and luggage.Direct-drive, in-wheel motors require no gearboxes, driveshafts or differentials, thus giving far greater flexibility to vehicle designers while substantially reducing drivetrain losses. The reduced drivetrain losses mean less energy is wasted (during both acceleration and regenerative braking), resulting in more of the energy from the battery pack being available to propel the vehicle.Each in-wheel motor can be controlled entirely independently, providing far greater control, performance and vehicle dynamics characteristics than any other drive system; traction control, launch control and torque vectoring are all easily implemented through the use of in-wheel motors.
The classification of In-wheel Motors includes Outer Rotor Type and Inner Rotor Type. The proportion of Outer Rotor Type in 2016 is about 96.94%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016 as the outer rotor is generally applied in the electric vehicles.
With more and more companies built plants here, China is the largest supplier of In-wheel Motors, with a production market share nearly 59.61% in 2016. With mature technology, Europe is the second largest supplier of In-wheel Motors, enjoying production market share nearly 33.80% in 2016.
With rapid growing electric vehicle industry, China is also the fast growing consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33.27% in 2016. With a lot of automotive and parts manufacturers, Europe is the largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 44.28%.
The worldwide market for In-wheel Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 32.8% over the next five years, will reach 67 million US$ in 2024, from 12 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.
This report focuses on the In-wheel Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
