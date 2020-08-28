Insulation Market Size Expansion in 2020 | Industry Share and Growth Foreseen by 2026

The global Insulation Market size is expected to reach USD 79.06 billion by 2026, on account of the increasing number of building and construction activities worldwide. Insulation is used for maintaining the average temperature inside a building by reducing the transfer of heat between adjacent environments. Additionally, it reduces carbon footprint by restricting heat conduction to the external environment and utilizing less energy for maintaining an average temperature. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business insights™ titled, “Insulation Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Material (Mineral Wools {Glass Wool, Stone Wool}, Foamed Plastics {Expanded Polystyrene [EPS], Extruded Polystyrene [XPS], Polyurethane [PU], Polyisocyanurate [PIR], Others}, Cellulose, Aerogels, Others), By Application (HVAC & OEM, Transportation, Packaging, Building & Construction, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market size was USD 55.16 billion in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% between 2019 to 2026.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Market, Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/insulation-market-102423

Report Overview

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market, predominantly focusing on factors driving, restricting, challenging, and giving an opportunity to the market. It also offers competitive landscape of the market with list of key players and the strategies adopted by them for gaining momentum in the market competition. Besides this, the report talks about various segments of the market based on factors such as material, application, and geographies and the names of the leading segments. Furthermore, the report lists key industry developments, current Insulation market trends, and other interesting insights into the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaborative Efforts and Acquisitions to Intensify Market Competition

The competitive landscape of the market is consolidated in nature with the presence of the top ten companies. Significant Insulation market manufacturers are emphasizing on expansion of regional boundaries for gaining a competitive edge in the market. Additionally, companies are also entering into strategic collaborations such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, joint ventures, and others. The primary objective of companies is to produce Insulation systems with the help of advanced technologies and materials. Players are also trying to focus on technology up-gradation, improving operational efficiency, and are therefore making considerable investments in research and development of advanced Insulation products.

List of key players operating in the Insulation Market include:

Cellofoam North America Inc.

Atlas Roofing Company

Knauf Insulation

DuPont

Armacell S.A.

Owens Corning

Bridgestone Chemitech Co., Ltd.

Firestone Building Products

Sound Seal

K-FLEX S.p.A.

Evonik

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

BYUCKSAN

Bondor Indonesia

Johns Manville

Huntsman International LLC

Superglass Insulation Ltd.

GAF

Ursa

Reciticel Group

Luyang Energy-saving Materials Co., Ltd.

P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited

ROCKWOOL International A/S

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/Insulation-market-102423

Significant Industry Developments of Insulation Market Include:

July 2017 – The Proudfoot Company, a pioneer in noise control products for concrete based applications situated in Connecticut, the U.S. was acquired by Sound Seal for entering new verticals of the acoustic Insulation sector.

November 2019 – The manufacturing facility of Superglass located in Stirling, Scotland, was expanded for increasing the annual production capacity of glass wool Insulation up to 60 KT. For this expansion, the company invested about $48 million to support the demand for Insulation products across Europe.

Browse More Trending Topics from Fortune Business Insights™ :

Solar Control Glass Market Size Analysis, Share, Growth Potential to 2026 | Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Polyurethane Market Size Analysis to 2026

Zeolite Market Growth Insights to 2026