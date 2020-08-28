Intelligent pigging system market is expected to grow at a rate of5.2%in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on intelligent pigging system market provides analysis and insights regarding the factor such as rising government mandates and regulations for pipeline inspections.

Prominent Market Players: Intelligent Pigging System Market areApplus+, Aubin Group, Baker Hughes, Dacon Inspection Technologies, Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc.,

“Product definition”

Rising global network of oil and gas pipeline, introduction of intelligent pigging system, changing government policies for inspection of pipeline, rising concern over safety of pipeline and energy infrastructure will likely to accelerate the growth of the intelligent pigging system market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing usages of small-diameter intelligent pigs will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the intelligent pigging system market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Lack of technical knowledgewill act as market restraint for intelligent pigging system in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Global Intelligent Pigging System Market Scope and Market Size

Intelligent pigging system market is segmented on the basis oftechnology, application and pipeline type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Intelligent pigging system market on the basis of technology has been segmented asmagnetic flux leakage, ultrasonic, and caliper.

Based on application, intelligent pigging system market is segmented into metal loss/corrosion detection, geometry measurement & bends detection,and crack &leak detection.

On the basis of pipeline type, intelligent pigging system market has been segmented into gas, and liquid.

Global Intelligent Pigging System MarketByTechnology (Magnetic Flux Leakage, Ultrasonic, Caliper), Application (Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection, Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection, Crack & Leak Detection), Pipeline Type (Gas, Liquid), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

