Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market set for rapid growth forecst 2020-2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The global internet of medical things (IoMT) market size is anticipated to reach USD 142.45 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 28.9%, on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. This, coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities worldwide, is primarily contributing to the growth of the market. Internet of medical things consists of a system of interrelated devices that are either connected to each other or with an external network. These devices are capable of sharing information amongst themselves with the help of internet connectivity. The advent of technological advancement in medical devices, coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of people, is anticipated to help increase the popularity of smart medical devices, ultimately boosting the Internet of Medical Things market growth.

According to a recent study by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stationary Medical Devices, Implanted Medical Devices, Wearable External Medical Devices), By Application (Telemedicine, Medication Management, Patient Monitoring, Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Government Authorities, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,”the market value stood at USD 18.75 billion in 2018.The report highlights the major growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, key industry insights, and the overall competitive landscape. It also discusses the market segmentation in detail and list of key players with the major strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. Besides this, the report highlights some of the major internet of medical things (IoMT) trends and challenges, helping our readers to gain more insights.

The report covers :

o Global internet of medical things (IoMT) market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

o Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

o Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

o Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

o Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/internet-of-medical-things-iomt-market-101844

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this [Market].

Please visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/internet-of-medical-things-iomt-market-101844

Leading Players operating in the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Biotronik

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Welch Allyn

IBM Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Others

Increasing Awareness about Advantages of Smart Healthcare Products to Drive Market

The Internet of medical things offers various advantages such as real-time monitoring, improved drug management, improved patient outcomes, and a reduction in medical expenditure. The above factors are driving the IOMT market growth. Besides this, the improved efficiencies of smart healthcare devices, coupled with the rise in research and development of advanced devices and rise in awareness about them, are expected to attract high revenues during the forecast duration .More over, analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ also project the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases to propel the demand for smart healthcare further, boosting the market size in the future.

Rising Awareness about Advancement in Smart Healthcare to Help Asia Pacific Witness Significant Growth

North America is holding a dominant market share with a revenue generation of USD 5.87 billion as per 2018 records. This is attributable to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition to this, the increasing number of product launches in this region, coupled with the upsurge in research and development initiatives by major market manufacturers are anticipated to help increase the overall market size during the forecast duration.

However, the increasing disposable incomes of people, coupled with the rapid adoption of IoMT devices in Asia Pacific, will help this region rise significantly. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will also help augment the overall medical things market growth in the coming years.

Related Reports :

Acne Treatment Market Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis to 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

Dentures Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2027: Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs