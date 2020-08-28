Internet of Things Market Size, Key Players Analysis And Comprehensive Growth Drivers Forecast Till 2027

The global internet of things market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other internet of things market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Key Players Mentioned:

Google

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Cisco

Apple

Oracle

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Facebook

Dell Technologies

“Healthcare among the Second Leading End Use Industry Segment by Covering 16.2% Share”

Manufacturing and healthcare account for the majority of share in the global IoT market. According to the report, in 2018, the healthcare segment holds a share of 16.2% in the global market. BFSI segment offers ample growth opportunities as the demand for IoT solutions in the banking sector is increasing rapidly. Customer relationship with banks has transformed over the years with this new ear of connectivity. The adoption of IoT in banking helps to make faster payments and enhances operational efficiency. Not only this, IoT technology allows credit and debit cardholders to easily access banking services. Moreover, several banking firms are planning to use this technology in order to improve the banking experience of their customers by making it more personal. With the increasing adoption of cloud computing solutions, the BFSI sector is expected to rise at a substantial share during the forecast period.

Analysis by Market Segmentation:

By Platform: Device Management, Application Management, Network Management By Software & Services: Software Solution, Services By End-Use Industry: BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis for Internet of Things Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Internet of Things Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Internet of Things Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Internet of Things Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

