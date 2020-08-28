Item Logistics Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | Robinson Worldwide, Penske Logistics, Ceva Holdings

The term Logistics is generally the detailed organization and implementation of a complex operation. It refers to the movement of goods and information between the provider and the receiver. Moreover, logistics is the management of the flow of things between the point of origin and the point of consumption in order to meet the requirements of customers or corporations. Logistics Industry refers to the movement of goods and information between the provider and the receiver. The market of international logistics is having a significant growth with the growing demand for various goods across the globe. Additionally, cross-border sales will prove to be a significant growth driver of overall e-commerce, according to survey participants. This was the view held by both shippers and LSPs.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Industrial and Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Military, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages), Transportation Mode (Road, Waterways, Rail, Air), Logistics Model (First Party Logistics, Second Party Logistics, Third-Party Logistics, Fourth Party Logistics), Customer Type (B2B, B2C)

Market Drivers: Increasing in global trade activities of the developing economies, rise in trade-related agreements and global logistics infrastructure

Market Trends:

The advancement in information technology and transportation sector

Rising Internet-based retailing is boosting the growth of the logistics market.

Restraints: The rise in pollution level

The high inventory cost & low warehousing space

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Item Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Item Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Item Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Item Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Item Logistics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Item Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Item Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

