Kitchen Faucets Market Share 2020: In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth Trends & Forecast till 2027

The global kitchen faucets market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Kitchen Faucets Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Pull-Down Faucet, Pull-Out Faucet, Hands-Free, Bar Faucets, Pot Filters, Faucet with side Spray), By Installation Type (Deck Mount, Wall Mount), By Material (Chrome, Stainless Steel, Bronze, Plastic), By Number of Faucet Holes (One, Two, Three, Four) and Regional Forecast, 2018-2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other kitchen faucets market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Key Players Mentioned:

Lixil Group Corporation

Hansgrohe Group

Masco Corporation

Fortune Brands

Spectrum Bands

TOTO

Roca Sanitario

Jaquar Group

“Koehler’s Cloud-based Konnect Platform Sets New Standards in the Faucets Industry”

Jaquar Group, Lixil Group Corporation, Masco Corporation, Hansgrohe Group, Spectrum Bands, Fortune Brands, Roca Sanitario, S.A., and TOTO are some of the leading players operating in the global kitchen faucets market. Several large and small scale players are planning to set up manufacturing units in order to upgrade their production processes. In addition to this, manufacturers are trying to target the urban population by introducing premium kitchen faucets products such as faucet taps in the market. In 2018, Koehler announced the introduction of Koehler Konnect Platform. This platform is based on Microsoft’s Azure platform enabled with the internet of things (IoT) cloud solutions. Koehler’s products consist of Sensate faucet which operates on voice commands or touch-screen interactions. This platform allows a user to monitor water usage and track its consumption on a daily basis. Other companies are also working on developing new kitchen faucets to survive the competition.

Regional Analysis for Kitchen Faucets Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Kitchen Faucets Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Kitchen Faucets Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Kitchen Faucets Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

