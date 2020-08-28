Lactose Market – What will be the Short-term Impact of Coronavirus?

The global lactose market size is projected to reach USD 1.53 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.The market was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2018. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Lactose Market Size, Share Trends & Industry Analysis, By Purity (Crude Lactose, Edible Lactose, and Refined-edible Grade Lactose), By Color (Yellow Lactose, Pale-yellow to White Lactose, and White Lactose), By Applications (Food, Feed, Infant Formula, and Pharmaceuticals), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the market is likely to gain momentum from the rising application of lactose in various industries, namely, food and beverages and feed. It is also used in the making confectioneries, bakery products, and creams.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/lactose-market-101774

The report covers :

o Global lactose market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

o Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

o Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

o Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

o Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this [Market].

Please visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/lactose-market-101774

Leading Players operating in the Lactose Market are :

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Kerry Inc.

MILEI GmbH

FrieslandCampina

LACTALIS Ingredients

Glanbia Plc.

Lactose (India) Limited

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Arla Foods Ingredients Group A/S

Armor Proteines

Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co.KG

Hilmar Cheese Company

Usage of Lactose in Making Sports Drinks Will Drive Market Growth

The sports and dietary supplements industry is growing at a sizeable rate all over the world. It is occurring because of the rising participation of the populaces in active and recreational sports. Also, increasing number of organized sports is contributing to the growth of this industry. The regional governments as well as non-profit organizations are also taking various initiatives to increase the awareness about health, fitness, and personal well-being amongst the masses. This is resulting in the rising demand for clinical and sports nutrition products. In the food industry, lactose is experiencing high demand owing to its clinically proven health benefits and other physical properties that are making it the perfect ingredient for making sports drinks. It is expected to boost the lactose market growth during the forecast period.

Refined-edibleGrade Lactose Segment to Exhibit Immense Growth Backed by Demand from Infant Formula Industry

In terms of purity, the market is fragmented into refined-edible grade lactose, edible lactose, and crude lactose. Out of these, the edible grade lactose segment had acquired 27.1% lactose market share in 2018. However, the refined-edible grade lactose segment had generated the highest revenue in 2018 and had lead the market. It is widely used in the infant formula and pharmaceutical industries. Several prominent players are offering novel products, such as dry-blend infant-grade lactose. It is, in turn, increasing demand for refined-ediblegrade lactose. Additionally, these industries have set up a few strict specification requirements for this type of lactose that requires additional steps for purification. All these factors are likely to propel this segment in the coming years.

North America to Showcase Astonishing Growth Stoked by High Demand for Confectionery

The market is geographically segregated into Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America had generated USD 183.7 million lactose market revenue in 2018. The American Dairy Association mentioned that in 2018, the U.S. consumed around 150,000 tons of infant formula out of the total consumption of 2.5 million tons. In the U.S., there is also a rising demand for refined-edible grade lactose from the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, increasing demand for confectionery and other food products would also drive the lactose market value in this region.

Asia Pacific was in the dominant position in the consumption of lactose in 2018. As per numerous national and regional estimates, Japan, India, and China accounted for approximately 30% to 40% of the feed production globally in the same year. China and other countries situated in this region were the leading producers of infant formula.

Related Reports :

Fitness Tracker Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027| Research Report by Fortune Business Insights

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market – Global Analysis, Recent Trends, Size, Top Players and Share Estimation by 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs